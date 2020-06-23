NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – Pocono Raceway

No. 15 Ford Peformance F-150, Tanner Gray

Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile oval

Race: 6 of 23

Event: Pocono Organics 150 (150 miles, 60 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, June 27

12:30 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray has a busy weekend ahead of him at Pocono Raceway competing in not only the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) on Saturday, but also the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday. Gray has never raced at Pocono before, so the extra seat time in the ARCA race Friday will help him gain valuable experience before Saturday’s truck race.

Without having any practice, or qualifying prior to the truck race, the track time he gets on Friday in the ARCA Series will be very important to the 21-year-old rookie. It is a tough time to be a rookie driver in the NGROTS without getting any time in his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 before each race. In his five starts this season, he has one top-10 finish and that came at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February when he had over an hour of practice and qualifying before the race.

Hopefully this weekend having 80 laps to learn the track during the ARCA race on Friday will prove to be beneficial in the truck race on Saturday.

The Pocono Organics 150 from Pocono Raceway will be run on Saturday, June 27. The race will go green at 12:30 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 60-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 15 and 30.

Gray on Pocono: “I have been frustrated with our results the last few truck races. I know finishing 11th and 12th isn’t that bad, but it’s frustrating when I know I can do better. Not being able to practice has definitely hindered our performance. That’s a big part of why I’m running the ARCA race on Friday. I’ve never raced at Pocono before, so any amount of experience I can get there will be a bonus and help us on Saturday. It looks like a really fun track and I’ve watched a lot of film of last year’s race. It goes so fast, so you have to be good from the start. There isn’t a lot of time to feel it out and think about adjustments. Without being able to qualify, if you start mid-pack you have to get up front as soon as you can and be able to stay there since 60 laps goes by fast.”