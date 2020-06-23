Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Talladega 6.22.20

HAMLIN AND JONES BATTLE TO THE FINISH

Two Toyota Top-Fives at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Alabama (June 22, 2020) – Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Erik Jones (fifth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 13 of 36 – 500 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

3rd, Aric Almirola*

4th, DENNY HAMLIN

5th, ERIK JONES

24th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

28th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

29th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

32nd, KYLE BUSCH

33rd, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Driving For Change Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was the race today?

“We had a good Camry, we just ran out of fuel there at the end and had to pit with just a few laps to go. But luckily, the caution came out and some other guys in front of us ran out of gas so we were able to get a few more positions and race to the finish. Overall, it was a good day and our car had good speed. Got into the wall there early in the race and we were able to rebound from that. The Talladega spring race hasn’t always been the best one for us so we’ll take this fourth-place finish and get outta here.”

What did it mean to be a part of the pre-race moment with your competitors?

“It really was a special moment for all of us to come together in solidarity to support a fellow competitor. We wanted to show everyone that we had his back and no act of terrorism or hate will get in the way of what we’re all trying to change and learn for our sport. I had the opportunity to visit the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday and it was a great learning experience for me. I definitely look at things differently now and maybe don’t make assumptions on things as I would have done in the past. It’s all about learning and being better.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Top-five finish. Probably not the way you wanted to cross the finish line, but a solid day. Talk about the finish.

“Yeah it was good. We kind of rode around today and just tried to stay clean – stay out of trouble – and give ourselves a chance there at the end, and that’s what we did. We got a fortunate yellow there after we had to pit for fuel. We got relined up and gave ourselves an opportunity. We had the momentum. We had the run in the end. The 12 (Ryan Blaney) kind of came up on us there. He moved us up the track, which in turn, kind of got us turned into the fence. It’s superspeedway racing. He’s doing what he has to win; I’m doing what I have to win, and it didn’t play out in our favor, so at least we were there and had a shot to win one of these things. They aren’t easy to win by any means, so it was nice to be up there.”

Going into a double header in Pocono, what is your mindset?

“I’m looking forward to it. A doubleheader is going to be pretty cool. It’s something that is a lot different for us, and what we normally do. It’s an opportunity to score a lot of points, which we need some points right now. Hopefully, we can go in there and run really well. I’d love to win one. It sure is a cool opportunity to win two races, because that is obviously the ultimate goal. Good momentum, we needed a solid run. Talladega’s not an easy place to get one all the time – and easy place to rebound – so it’s nice to come home with a good finish and an opportunity to win.”

