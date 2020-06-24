Mahindra Racing Welcomes Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing announced today, Great Denmore, England native, Alex Lynn will compete for Mahindra Racing for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

When Lynn returns to the track in Berlin in August, it’ll be the first time in two years he will drive in a Formula E car. The last time the British driver entered in one was, 2018 at the season finale in Brooklyn, New York.

“I am really excited to be able to represent Mahindra Racing in Berlin,” Lynn said. “I have high ambitions in this championship that match what Mahindra Racing wants to achieve. I just can’t wait to get started. I’ve raced twice in Berlin before and always felt that I went well there, including appearing in Super Pole last season. The format of Berlin is going to be exciting and challenging at the same time and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground.”

This announcement comes from earlier in the month, when team driver, Pascal Wehrlein mutually agreed to part ways, leaving the team without a driver to take his place until now.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alex to the Mahindra Racing family,” Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principle of Mahindra Racing said. “He has achieved some fantastic highlights in his career already and we’re confident that together we can get results in the remainder of Season 6. It’s not easy to jump in mid-season, especially with the unique way we will be running the races in Berlin, but Alex has a hunger, talent and experience that we are sure will pay dividends fast. We would like to thank Pascal (Wehrlein) for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Despite Lynn being new to Mahindra Racing, he will have teammate, Jerome D’ Ambrosio to lean on for any advice he shall seek.

The FIA ABB Formula E Series is set to resume its season August 5 at Berlin.