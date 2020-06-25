Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Pocono: “I love racing at Pocono and I can’t wait to get on track with this iRacing Chevrolet,” said Chastain. “This race was a dream come true last year – everyone at Niece Motorsports gave me an awesome truck. We’ve had this race circled on the calendar and are looking forward to defending our win.”

Chastain at Pocono: Chastain returns to Pocono Raceway as the defending winner in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Last season, Chastain and the No. 45 team dominated the race leading 54 of 60 laps on the way to victory. In addition to the win, Chastain also has a fifth-place result (2013) and a 10th-place finish (2012).

Chastain has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, with two top-15 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has four NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.