JK Makeover for Make-A-Wish® Recipient

“Drew didn’t really ask for much. He wanted some lights, a stereo, a soft top …We heard you (Drew) and I think you are going to be really pleased with what we’ve done to your Jeep” – Joe

PAOLI, Pa. (June 30, 2020) – The North Carolina chapter of Make-A-Wish® Foundation (MAW), has teamed up with Turn5 (T5), home to ExtremeTerrain (XT), to grant a wish to a local teenager. Drew is a high schooler from North Carolina, who loves listening to music, spending time with his friends and of course off-roading in his Jeep. When presented with the opportunity to receive one wish, Drew chose to have his Jeep overhauled. The off-road rig was in great shape with some minor mods already, there was plenty of room for improvement both inside and out.

The first order of business was maintenance once the Jeep hit the XT shop. XT’s master overhauler, Joe, took care of all the big maintenance items including a new rear main seal. With that out of the way, the team got to business with all the top of the line goodies. Some of these parts included a Flow Master Exhaust, Poison Spyder Bumpers, Fuel Wheels, JKS 3.5 Inch Lift, and a full JL Audio Sound System.

After countless hours spent on the Jeep, Drew’s Jeep was revealed to him on his doorstep. As a result of social distancing guidelines, MAW and the XT team delivered the Wrangler on a MAW wrapped tow truck following a huge parade of friends and family who came out to show their support.

Watch it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/throttleout-june-2020.html

