Chastain Sporting Patriotic Colors In Indianapolis

Chastain Looks to Learn from Teammates Allmendinger and Haley at First-Ever Xfinity Series Road Course Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 16th (2018)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 12th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Race Notes

The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard marks the first-ever race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NXS

Saturday, July 4 at 3PM ET on NBC

Stages: 20/40/62 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We’re headed to Indy this week with our Chevy Accessories Chevy Camaro No. 10 car. It’s got some patriotic colors this week. I’m going to be chasing my teammates AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley around the road course at Indianapolis. It’s fourth of July weekend. I can’t wait to get out there to learn and be the best driver that I can be. We will see where we end up at the end of the day.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.