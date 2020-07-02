CHEVY NTT INDYCAR SERIES GMR INDY GP: TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVY RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GMR GRAND PRIX

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

JULY 2, 2020

RACE #2 OF 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERES:

Chevrolet will play a major role in the upcoming historic weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For the first time Team Chevy teams and drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at the famous race track on the corner of 16th and Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana. A total of 57 Team Chevy drivers will compete for a win at the track nicknamed the Brickyard.

The 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins in earnest with Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Road Course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the first race of the trio of professional motorsports series making racing history.

A total of 11 Chevrolet-powered teams and drivers are ready for the battle in the GMR Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course utilizes some of the 2.5-mile oval, including the short chute between turns one and two, through turn one and down the front straightaway before diving back into the infield.

Chevrolet has had great success in the GP of Indy with five poles and five wins in the six races held there to date.

Simon Pagenaud is ready to defend his spectacular 2019 victory in the rain, again behind the wheel of the bright No. 22 Menards Chevrolet.

After scoring two podium and three of the top-five positions at Texas, the Chevy IndyCar 2.2 liter turbo charged direct injected V6 teams and drivers are ready to get their rhythm going for the remainder of the season, but especially for the return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August for the Indianapolis 500.

Fans have multiple options for listening and watching all of the on-track activities. NBC Sports telecasts: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, July 3, NBCSN (live); Race, noon ET Saturday, July 4, NBC (live).

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. The GMR Grand Prix race airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app. NBC Sports Gold livestreaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

At-track schedule (all times local): Friday, July 3 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice, NBC Sports Gold 4:30 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of NTT INDYCAR SERIES knockout qualifications), NBCSN (Live) Saturday, July 4 9-9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, NBC Sports Gold Noon – NBC on air 12:01 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines” 12:08 p.m. – GMR Grand Prix (80 laps/195.12 miles), NBC (Live)1

Immediately following the conclusion of the NTT IndyCar race, 28 Camaro SS drivers will also compete on the road course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Then the finale on Sunday will see 18 Camaro ZL1 1LE drivers will take to the 2.5-mile oval and race for the right to be called an Indianapolis Brickyard 400 winner.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race and the NASCAR Xfinity race will be paced by a beautiful Camaro ZL1. The NASCAR Cup Series race will be led to the green flag by an all-new Chevrolet Silverado.

BOWTIE BULLETS

Since returning to INDYCAR manufacturer competition in 2012, Chevrolet has amassed 82 wins and 92 poles in 135 races along with six Manufacturer Championships.

Chevrolet at IMS road course since 2014:

o 5 wins (Will Power, 2015, ’17, ‘18); Simon Pagenaud 2016, ‘19)

o All five wins for Team Penske

o 5 poles (Will Power, 2015, ‘17, ‘18); Simon Pagenaud (2016); Sebastian Saavedra (2014)

o Power holds circuit qualifying lap record (1:07.7044), set in 2017

o Josef Newgarden holds circuit race lap record (1:09.3888), set in 2017

o Power (2015) holds most laps led (65) record by winner

o Pagenaud is the only driver to win on the IMS 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course and go on to win the championship (2016, with ChevrolPower is second all-time INDYCAR pole winner with 57 (behind only Mario Andretti with 67).

The GMR Grand Prix (80 laps/195.12 miles) will see several driver and team adjustments among the 11 Team Chevy drivers compared to Texas.

o Dalton Kellett (A.J. Foyt Racing) makes his IndyCar series debut. Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing) and Max Chilton (Carlin) make their first 2020 season starts. Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing) makes his first start with Ed Carpenter Racing after finishing in sixth with Carlin at Texas.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROB BUCKNER, CHEVROLET RACING ENGINEERING PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

“The Chevrolet teams and drivers are ready to get the INDYCAR Series kicked off in earnest on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. We had a great race at Texas, but then we have had another long break. However, this time has given the Chevrolet engineers working with our teams and technical partners a great opportunity to take the learnings from the changes to the car this season, especially the aeroscreen, and work together to fine-tune those changes for upcoming stretch of races on a variety of tracks. With the highly technical Indy road course the first test. we are anxious to see if we have maximized the data to make key improvements to have a strong showing on Saturday. Chevrolet powered drivers have had great results in the six previous Indy Grand Prix events and we are looking forward to continuing that streak. Everyone wants to win at Indy!

FROM THE COCKPIT:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 XPEL TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“Indianapolis is such a special place. It’s like my second home so racing there means a lot to me personally, especially even more so now that Roger [Penske] owns the track. It’s such an honor racing for him but with this being our first race there since he purchased the track, it just makes it even more great. And not to mention this will be the first time ever INDYCAR and NASCAR have raced at the same track on the same weekend, and it’s the Fourth of July so it’s just going to be a huge event. I know myself and my crew on the XPEL Chevrolet are really pumped for this race weekend. We really miss the fans at our races but know precautions are necessary and are glad they will be joining us back at track soon. It’s going to be such a huge weekend for NBC and we are so thrilled to be part of it.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL, NO. 4 TRESIBA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“While the GMR Grand Prix usually kicks off the Month of May, this year’s race is just as exciting as INDYCAR and NASCAR come together to celebrate the July 4th weekend with a historic doubleheader. I’ve had great results on the IMS road course in the past and can’t wait to get on track for my first road course in the No. 4 Tresiba Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing! The opportunity to race for A.J. is always special – it means even more when it’s at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“The next few weeks ahead of us are going to be intense and eventful. There is no better place to start it off than at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Arrow McLaren SP and I have used this time off to prepare and be ready to tackle the challenges coming towards us at each track and event. I can’t wait to get going again this Friday and am really excited to be racing again on NBC. Hopefully Oliver and I can put on a show for all our fans and partners.”

OLIVER ASKEW, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET:

“I’ve always enjoyed racing on the Indianapolis road course, and I’ve had a lot of success there on the Road to Indy. I hope to take that experience into my first INDYCAR road course race. I think that everyone at Arrow McLaren SP has set the foundations for a very good month of racing, so I’m looking to take advantage of the cars we have been working hard to put together. It will feel weird to be racing in Indianapolis without fans but hopefully everyone tunes in to NBC to watch the race at noon on Saturday.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“Any time we race at Indianapolis is always just something else. There’s so much history at that track and it means so much to our series. With Roger [Penske] owning the track now, it’s even more special knowing how much the series, the track and our team mean to him. The Verizon Chevy guys have prepared a really great car for this weekend. We have had some amazing success there as a team since Simon [Pagenaud] and I are still the only winners. This is such a fun road course and always is a place where the series really can put on a show. NBC has put a lot of time and effort into this race weekend and having NASCAR and INDYCAR at the same track during the same weekend will be really cool.”

DALTON KELLETT, NO 14 K-LINE USA AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET:

“I’m excited to get my season underway at the GMR Grand Prix. I couldn’t be more grateful for the chance to make my debut in the K-Line Insulators USA No. 14 Chevrolet! With the long delay to the start of my season, it will be important to maximize all available track time. Especially given the condensed schedule. As a rookie, I expect there to be obstacles to overcome and new challenges to face. I am confident in the team we have put together to take these on. The goal is to perform well and learn the most that I can in my rookie event.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 U.S. AIR FORCE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“After what seems like many months together as a team, we still have yet to race together! I’m very excited to get out there with Ed Carpenter Racing and complete our first race together! The car looks incredible, I can’t wait to get out there for the U.S. Air Force. ECR has done well at the GMR Grand Prix before so it’s time to get out there and compete for a win! We’re looking to get some good points and start off this three-weekend stretch strong.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET:

“I am really looking forward to the GMR Grand Prix, finally driving an Indy car at Indy! That’s something really special! I am excited to get to drive again and really get the season started now. We’ve got some really busy weeks coming up. I’m very confident and think we have a strong package for this weekend.”

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 MENARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET:

“I am thrilled to go back to Indianapolis. My whole life changed last May when my Menards Chevrolet team had that incredible month by winning both the Indianapolis 500 and the INDYCAR GP. Memories I will never forget. Now we finally have the opportunity to return and attempt to win again. We have been very fortunate at Team Penske with that particular road course race since my teammate Will Power and I are still the only winners of the event, which says a lot about how our team works together. I have been training pretty hard since our last race at Texas. Training is such an important part of my race prep. It’s great to feel in the best physical shape and mental space of my career right now. I wish fans could join us but know they will be back soon and I know all of us in the series can’t wait to see them back starting back at Road America. So until then, we will do our best to put on a great show for all of the fans tuned into NBC.”

SAGE KARAM. NO. 24 WIX FILTERS DRYER & REINBOLD RACING CHEVROLET:

“It’s been a long time for the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team to run more than just the Indy 500. They have been trying hard to expand their IndyCar program and, this year, WIX Filters extended its partnership to run some road courses. We were already to go at St. Petersburg when the (COVID-19) pandemic lockout started. We had to pack up and take everything back to Indy. We had put in a lot of work with testing, simulation runs and purchasing some road course parts with Dallara. We were hoping to run more events in 2020. But some races were postponed or cancelled. So I’m very excited to run the IMS road circuit this weekend. The Indy GP was not originally on our 2020 schedule and I really wanted to do it. Now we get that opportunity. I ran a sim test recently for the IMS road course. I believe we are ready to go. It is a big learning curve for myself and DRR since it’s over seven years since DRR has run an NTT INDYCAR SERIES road race. I raced there in 2014 in the IMSA race with the Ganassi sports car and finished second. It was a tough situation at St. Pete as we were very excited to run there. And it just wasn’t me. There were guys moving up from the Indy Lights and other guys who were looking for full-time rides with new opportunities. It has been tough for all of the drivers to sit. Many guys had been chasing their dreams of IndyCar racing and had to wait. It’s good that we can show our sport in action again after so many sports have been halted. I think the drivers want to put on the best possible show for the fans because we all – teams, drivers, sponsors and fans – have missed the racing. The fans are what makes the racing world go round.”

MAX CHILTON, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET:

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet this weekend on the road course at IMS after being out of the car for so long. It’s been a long time to be away from a race track, but I’ve been putting in a lot of time at my home gym and thankfully I was able to get some time on the sim last week as well as some testing in one of Carlin’s F3 cars at Silverstone to get back into the swing of things. I love being at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and really enjoy driving the road course layout there, so I’ve been anxious to get back over to the US for this one. Conor and the team did a great job in Texas a few weeks ago and got us off to a great start, so I’m hoping I can keep us moving in that direction and come away with another solid result for Carlin and Gallagher.”

Chevrolet INDYCAR Series Statistics

Chevrolet has recorded six NTT IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championships since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet earned six consecutive CART Manufacturers’ Cup championships from 1988-93.

Chevrolet has recorded 12 driver championships, including four in the past five years.

Chevrolet has recorded 193 wins in Indy-style racing, including USAC, CART, Indy Racing League and IndyCar Series since 1965.

Chevrolet’s initial win, under USAC sanction, was by Al Unser in the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb on July 4, 1965.

Chevrolet has 82 wins and 93 poles in 136 in IndyCar Series races since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012.

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results

2020 – 1 pole in 1 race

Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 13 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 82 wins, 93 poles in 136 races

