RCR Event Preview – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at the Brickyard … In 71 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1995), Kevin Harvick (2003), and Paul Menard (2011) at the famed Brickyard. The Welcome, North Carolina-based organization also has one NASCAR Xfinity Series win with Ty Dillion in 2014. This weekend will mark the Xfinity Series debut at the track’s road course.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Indianapolis 150 at the Brickyard will be televised live Saturday, July 4, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, July 5, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.

This Week’s Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… In seven previous NASCAR Cup Series attempts at the Brickyard, Dillon’s best finish at the track in the Cup Series is ninth. He also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS, with a best finish of fifth in 2012. Dillon grew up attending races at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway track with his grandfather, car owner Richard Childress. Dillon recalls riding in the pace car as a young child and participated in Victory Lane festivities with Paul Menard in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2003 when they won the prestigious race under the RCR banner. He also celebrated a NASCAR Xfinity Series win with his brother, Ty.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

By Seeking Together, We Can Solve Anything – Dow Salutes Veterans … Our solutions are reshaping our world. And at the heart of our solutions are our people. Their diversity is our strength. They reflect the world in which we do business and the communities in which we live. As a diverse community of approximately 37,000 employees worldwide, together we can solve anything.

Vote for America’s Best Aquarium … Wonders of Wildlife is the largest, most immersive fish and wildlife attraction in the world. They are dedicated to teaching kids and families about conservation, and they’re in the running for America’s Best Aquarium by USA TODAY. If you believe in the future of the outdoors, you can vote once per day at www.wondersofwildlife.org/vote

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How hard is it to get a handle on Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Well, Indy is a fast place. You are looking at a wall going into Turn 1. It feels like a never-ending turn there. You can’t see it, and it’s just a fun place to cross the bricks. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a prestigious place, similar to Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and a few of the other big tracks that we go to. We love getting there and trying to race for that trophy.”

Talk about your paint scheme this weekend and the significance of racing with the names of more than 1,200 veterans on the hood of your car …

“The Dow Salutes Veterans car is a lot of fun. It’s easily one of my favorite paint schemes of the entire year each year that we do it. I think we really have outdone ourselves this year. It’s a beautiful car. The best part of this program is that it’s for the real heroes. It’s for all of the veterans whose names are on this car. Our U.S. Military service members are what makes this country what it is, and allows us to do what we love, which is to race racecars on the weekends. Without their sacrifices, we all wouldn’t be able to have this country that we love so much. I’m really appreciative to Dow for their commitment to veterans.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Tyler Reddick’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and one top-five finish at the ‘Brickyard.’

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always ‘Get a lot, for not a lot’ in a place that feels like home. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy favorite dishes like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs. For an even greater value, guests can pick up Family Bundles To Go featuring guest favorites designed to feed the whole family (or Pit Crew!) starting at only $24.99 with contactless curbside pickup. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen operates more than 160 restaurants in 28 states. See the full menu and order online at

cheddars.com.

Watch the Race with Cheddar’s … To celebrate the debut of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro, Cheddar’s is offering 15% off all To Go orders with the offer code RACEDAY placed on 7/5 and every Cup Series race day for the remainder of the 2020 season! Whether you’re watching the race on a Sunday afternoon or on a weekday under the lights, watch with all your Cheddar’s favorites for 15% off. Terms & conditions apply, visit cheddars.com/offer/race-day

for full offer details.

Get more Cheddar’s Offers & Exclusives … Love being an insider? Love saving money? Join the Cheddar’s eClub to be the first to receive offers, get exclusive rewards and learn of new dishes and promotions before anyone else. And it won’t take long to see the benefit – just for joining, Cheddar’s will give you Free Chips & Queso for your next visit or online order! Text TYLER to 346464 to join*.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Heading into Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, how are you the team looking to bounce back from Pocono Raceway?

“We’re spending a lot of time this weekend analyzing data and figuring out where we need to be for this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The good news is, we really liked the speed our cars showed us over the weekend in Pocono. We just had a couple missteps that made it so the races didn’t fall our way. It was tough to get into a position where we could weigh it out and compare tire to tire and lap to lap like some of the other guys could, but we did like the overall speed. Pocono and Indy do have some similarities when it comes to this package with the flat corners and long straightaways, so we’ll be building off what we just saw and experienced for this weekend. We’ll analyze the differences between the two cars we ended up using at Pocono and hopefully come up with something in the middle to help us this weekend.”

This weekend is the first race weekend for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. What can you tell us about the paint scheme?

“I’m excited for Cheddar’s Scratch kitchen to have their first race and see that paint scheme on track at Indy. Normally, we get to see the scheme and how it looks on track throughout the race weekend with practice and qualifying, but this time, the first time fans will really see it is during the race on Sunday. We are revealing the design fans voted as the winner later this week, and I’m looking forward to seeing what fans think, but I’m even more looking forward to seeing it on track Sunday for my first Brickyard 400. Also, in celebration of the car’s debut and continuing on for every NASCAR Cup Series race for the rest of the year, Cheddar’s is offering 15 percent off online to-go orders with the code RACEDAY, which is awesome. Hopefully, fans will take them up on their offer and feed their crew while we’re racing one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events with ours.”

This Week’s No. 21 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … Anthony Alfredo will make his road course debut this weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the 14-turn infield road course for the first time in series history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In Alfredo’s previous start in the Richard Childress Racing prepared Chevrolet, he recorded a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, which marked his fourth career top-10 finish in six starts with RCR.

About Lucas Oil … Forrest and Charlotte started Lucas Oil Products with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as a top selling additive line in the American truck stop industry. Lucas is also one of the fastest growing additive lines in the consumer automotive industry. A premium line of oils, greases and problem solving additives has helped to firmly establish Lucas as a prominent figure in this marketplace. Lucas has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Visit LucasOil.com for a full list of products.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … In his first six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured four top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 8.5. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make history this weekend racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time. What kind of challenges does road course racing present specifically for you and your team?

“Although I don’t have very much road course experience, I feel I am on a slightly more level playing field this weekend because the track will be new to almost everyone in the field, other than a select few who’ve competed in other racing series there. Fortunately, I have been able to ask questions and learn as much as possible, talking with successful road racers like Ron Fellows. It would be huge to win the inaugural event. I’m excited to see how I adapt to the track and road racing in general in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

You’re off to a fast start in your Xfinity Series career. Coming off another strong performance at Talladega Superspeedway, what do you hope to accomplish this weekend and going forward?

“The goal this weekend isn’t that much different than previous races. We want to go be competitive, learn, have a clean race and be there at the end when it matters most. We have gotten better every week as a team. As we continue to build off of our consistency and putting races together, I plan on competing for wins frequently.”

*By texting TYLER to 346464, you agree to receive up to two (2) automated marketing messages from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to the number used. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help. STOP to cancel. Mobile carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. Privacy Policy: cheddars.com/privacy-policy