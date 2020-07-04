CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Pole Position in GTLM for Gavin, No. 4 Corvette

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

IMSA WEATHERTECH 240 AT DAYTONA

GTLM POST-QUALIFYING TRANSCRIPT

JULY 4, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 4, 2020) – Corvette Racing’s Oliver Gavin claimed pole position in GT Le Mans (GTLM) for tonight’s IMSA WeatherTech 240 sports car race at Daytona International Speedway.

Gavin scored the first pole position for the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in just its second race – a lap of 1:42.251 (125.338 mph) in the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette that he drives with Tommy Milner.

Teammate Jordan Taylor qualified second in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R that he shares with Antonio Garcia as the two C8.Rs locked out the front row in class. Taylor’s best lap was a 1:42.532 (125.006 mph) effort.

This was the team’s first pole position since Road America last year when Gavin started first in class. Garcia also claimed class honors at Watkins Glen a year ago.

The IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona is set for 6 p.m. ET today with live race television coverage on NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. IMSA Radio will air on IMSA.com, which also will host live timing and scoring.

OLIVER GAVIN, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – GTLM POLE-WINNER: “It’s fantastic to be back here racing. You have to thank everyone at IMSA and Daytona International Raceway for getting us back racing, especially on the Fourth of July. It’s very special. Corvette Racing have really embraced the time off and worked tirelessly on the new C8.R – working on development, making it more driver-friendly and finding a little bit more pace. We see the results of that in this qualifying session. Jordan and I were out there first, and we had our goal and plan: get pole and finish 1-2 if possible. The plan is coming together and it’s great that it has worked out that way. I’m delighted for all the guys and everyone on the team who has worked so hard during this break.”

THERE IS A HALF-SECOND FROM FRONT TO BACK IN GTLM. HOW TOUGH WILL THIS RACE BE?

“This race is going to be tough. It’s really hot, and we know there will be some bad weather around. That will be difficult to predict. Florida can randomly throw up storms; we saw it yesterday, and we’re sure something is coming at some point tonight. That will spice it up. Corvette Racing is one of the most prepared teams on the pitlane, so we know what we have to do. We know we can react in any way we need to go. We have experienced drivers who know this track, the car and the conditions. We’re prepared.”

TALK ABOUT THE HEAT IN THIS RACE WITH THE ENGINE RIGHT BEHIND THE DRIVER COMPARTMENT, AND HOW THIS WILL BE DIFFERENT THAN THE ROLEX 24.

“Corvette Racing has worked very hard on our A/C unit and making sure we are comfortable and able to operate over long periods. This weekend will be a great test for that. We’re certainly confident in it. It is a challenge here… it’s close to the 90s and the humidity is high. Track temperature is another thing that is very different than the Rolex 24, so we’re on a different tire compound because of that heat. That is something that we will be mindful of. Yes it will start to fall a little as we get into the later hours, so probably right not it is at the most aggressive level of the day. We’ll be careful, use the tires properly and be ready for whatever comes along.”

THE ROLEX 24 IS AN EVENT, BUT TODAY PEOPLE ARE JUST COMING TO WATCH YOU RACE. HOW DOES THAT FEEL?

“It should be a great show. be back racing at Daytona and having the IMSA series here in quite tricky conditions, it will generate a fantastic race. We’re all ready for that and we’re hoping we can put on a great show with a win and get back with all of you a little later!”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – QUALIFIED SECOND IN GTLM: “I think it was a pretty good session. It was my first time qualifying in a GT car since 2012, so I was a little nervous going in. From a team point of view, to come back for our second race in the Corvette C8.R and lock out the front row speaks volumes for the team and the work it has done to get the car to this point so quickly. The race is still a little iffy on weather, but we’re obviously starting in a great spot. I’m hoping we can be there at the end.”

2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTLM Standings (After 1 of 11 Events)

Driver Standings

1. Augusto Farfus/Chaz Mostert/Jesse Krohn/John Edwards – 35

2. Earl Bamber/Laurens Vanthoor/Mathieu Jaminet – 32

3. Fred Makowiecki/Matt Campbell/Nick Tandy – 30

4. Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 28

5. Bruno Spengler/Colton Herta/Connor De Phillippi/Philipp Eng – 26

7. Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 24

Team Standings

1. No. 24 BMW Team RLL – 35

2. No. 912 Porsche GT Team – 32

3. No. 911 Porsche GT Team – 30

4. No. 3 Corvette Racing – 28

5. No. 25 BMW Team RLL – 26

7. No. 4 Corvette Racing – 24

Manufacturer Standings

1. BMW – 35

2. Porsche – 32

3. Chevrolet – 30

4. Ferrari – 28

Corvette Racing at Daytona

1999

No. 2 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 12th in GTS

2000

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 10th in GTS

2001

No. 2 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS (overall win)

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Dale Earnhardt/Dale Earnhardt Jr. – 2nd in GTS

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 10th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 5th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 3rd in GTLM (Gavin pole)

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (Winner by 0.034 second)

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 9th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

2020

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 7th in GTLM

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

• 0.034: As in seconds – the winning margin of victory in Corvette Racing’s 1-2 finish at the 2016 Rolex 24. It is the closest finish in race history.

• 1: As in one team, one manufacturer and one model of car going on 22 years: Corvette Racing and Chevrolet.

• 2: Number of the overall winning Corvette C5-R in the 2001 Rolex 24. Ron Fellows, Johnny O’Connell, Chris Kniefel and Franck Freon completed 656 laps for 2335.36 miles in the winning effort.

• 3: Rolex 24 At Daytona wins in nine tries for Corvette Racing: 2001 overall, 2015 GTLM (Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen/Ryan Briscoe) and 2016 GTLM (Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler).

• 12: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.

• 16: Number of GTLM wins for Corvette Racing since the start of 2014 – all with the Corvette C7.R.

• 21: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres and Utah.

• 22: Drivers who have driven for Corvette Racing at Daytona – Justin Bell, Ryan Briscoe, Nicky Catsburg, Kelly Collins, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Marcel Fässler, Ron Fellows, Franck Freon, Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin, John Heinricy, Chris Kniefel, Robin Liddell, Jan Magnussen, Tommy Milner, Simon Pagenaud, John Paul Jr., Andy Pilgrim, Mike Rockenfeller, Scott Sharp and Jordan Taylor.

• 67: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 were produced that year.

• 107: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 99 in North America and eight at Le Mans.

• 43,603.52: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing at Daytona. For reference, the distance around the Earth at the equator is 24,901 miles. The team has completed 12,519 racing laps at Daytona.

• 304,144.20 Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entering the 2020 season. For reference, the Apollo 13 spacecraft holds the record for farthest distance traveled from Earth – 248,655 miles. The team broke 300,000 all-time miles in competition at the Rolex 24 earlier this year.

