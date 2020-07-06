Meyer Shank Racing Ready for INDYCAR Double Header at Road America

Pataskala, Ohio (6 July 2020) – Taking the positives from a strong return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the GMR Grand Prix last Saturday that saw Jack Harvey qualify the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda on the front row and race in podium contention until an untimely yellow flag shuffled the Brit back through the field, Meyer Shank Racing and Harvey are looking for redemption at Road America for the double header Rev Group Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday.

Harvey will make his second IndyCar start at the 14-turn free flowing, fan favorite Road America road course, scoring 15th in his debut INDYCAR run at the fast four mile track last year.

The Rev Group Grand Prix will be the first INDYCAR double header race weekend with Saturday consisting of practice, qualifying and 55 lap race and Sunday consisting of qualifying and round 2 of the Rev Group Grand Prix.

“Road America is just one of the most beautiful race tracks that you could ever go to,” said Harvey. “When you think about permanent road racing tracks in North America, Road America is definitely on that list. It was a tough weekend for us last year, but after we dissected it during the off season we feel pretty confident about what went wrong. Now we know what we need to do this year to have a strong result.”

Saturday’s on track activities will consist of practice followed by qualifying at 2:30pm ET with broadcast coverage on NBCSN. The first round of the Rev Group Grand Prix will go green on Saturday at 5:00pm ET with live coverage on NBCSN.

Sunday will feature a 10:00am ET qualifying session which can be viewed through the NBC Sports Gold App followed by the second round of the Rev Group Grand Prix at 12:00pm ET on NBC.

There will be additional SiriusXM coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 205.