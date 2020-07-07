Chris Buescher – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Race Format: 400 miles, 267 laps, Stage Lengths: 80-80-107

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart – Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Headed to Kentucky Speedway

· NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway this weekend for the 17th race of the season, where the Cup Series will tackle the 1.5-mile speedway for 400 miles.

· Kentucky held its original weekend on the schedule, but the Cup Series event switched from a Saturday night race to a Sunday event once schedule changes were announced due to COVID-19.

· The lineup for Sunday’s race will again be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners’ points. Buescher and the No. 17 team are 23rd in points, and will draw for a starting spot in the 13-24 group.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Buescher Historically at Kentucky Speedway

· Buescher makes his fifth Cup start at Kentucky on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 21.5. In four prior events, he has a best finish of 10th, which came a season ago.

· Buescher battled from the 25th spot in the 2019 event at the 1.5-mile track, before driving to a 10th-place result. His best prior finish was 16th in 2017.

· Buescher also made four Xfinity Series starts at Kentucky, finishing seventh twice in 2014 and 2015. Overall he had an average finish of 10.8 in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Kentucky Speedway



· Lambert will be atop the box for his eighth Cup event on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 16th at Kentucky. He earned two third-place results with Newman in 2014 and 2016 for his two top-10s in seven events.

· Lambert also called a pair of Xfinity events with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing 12th and eighth.

Buescher on racing at Kentucky:

“We’re looking for a bounce back this weekend in Kentucky. I had a good run there a year ago with a top-10, and the 6 team also had a solid finish, so hopefully we can build off their notes and tackle the weekend with a similar result. We’re excited to have Fifth Third back on board, not too far away from their home in Cincinnati.” Last Time Out

Buescher’s Brickyard 400 was cut short last weekend when a chaotic, multi-car incident on pit road collected the SunnyD Ford. The team remained on track for most of the race despite the major damage, before going on to finish 31st. Where They Rank

Buescher is 21st in driver points through 16 events, 14 points off the 19th spot. On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its third appearance aboard Buescher’s No. 17 Ford this weekend in Kentucky. Kentucky Speedway is a short drive to Cincinnati, Ohio, where Fifth Third Bank is headquartered. About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.