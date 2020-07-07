Tanner Gray – NGROTS Advance: Kentucky Speedway

Track: Kentucky Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 7 of 23

Event: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

(225 miles, 150 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, July 11

6:00 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray will be pulling double duty on Saturday at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Gray will compete in both the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race that evening, and also the ARCA Menards Series race earlier that afternoon. He has no previous starts at Kentucky an any series, so the extra seat time will be a benefit for the rookie.

Gray has five starts in the NGROTS on mile-and-a-half tracks. His best finish came earlier this season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway when he crossed the finish line eighth. His DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 which Gray raced in Vegas, as well as at Atlanta and Charlotte this year.

DGR-Crosley is the defending winner in the NGROTS at Kentucky. Tyler Ankrum took the checkered flag in 2019 for the team’s first and only Truck Series victory to date.

The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 from Kentucky Speedway will be run on Saturday, July 11. The race will go green at 6:00 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 150-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 35 and 70.

Gray on Kentucky: “I have big shoes to fill since DGR-Crosley won this race last year. Hopefully running the ARCA race earlier in the day will help me learn about the track. Without any truck practice or qualifying, my chances as a rookie to get the feel of the track are zero until the race starts. Hopefully the ARCA race will give me an advantage when the truck race starts. If we can unload close to what we need that would be great so we don’t have to spend the first part of the race getting the truck where we need it to be. We’ve had some struggles lately, but hopefully after a weekend off we can reset and put all that behind us.”