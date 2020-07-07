Todd Gilliland – NGROTS Advance: Kentucky Speedway

Track: Kentucky Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 7 of 23

Event: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

(225 miles, 150 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, July 11

6:00 p.m…..……Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland is ready to get back behind the wheel of his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Saturday evening at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Coming off a successful month of racing in June, he’s hoping to pick up where he left off in July. In the three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in June, Gilliland earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes. That momentum vaulted him up to fifth in the driver point standings.

He has two previous starts at the intermediate track. He finished seventh in 2018 and last year was running well, finishing third in the first stage of the race. In the second stage he began to lose power and after the race determined a spark plug wire had come loose, leaving him in 17th place, five laps off the pace.

The Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Ford F-150 it raced at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway two weeks ago. Gilliland finished fourth in that race and hopes to improve on that at Kentucky.

Speedco, part of the Love’s family of companies, will be back on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Kentucky. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will compete in the 150-lap Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 on Saturday, July 11, at 6:00 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage breaks will be on laps 35 and 70.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Kentucky: 2

Best Start: 2nd (2018)

Best Finish: 7th (2018)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 5th

Gilliland on Kentucky: “I love racing at Kentucky. It’s a really nice race track. We were running really well there last year and had a spark plug wire come off. I’m hoping to back up some of the momentum we have gained the last few races this year and just keep continuing to click off good finishes. I feel like our Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team is in a really good place right now and we just keep getting better every week. Since DGR-Crosley got its first truck win at Kentucky last year, it would cool if I could get FRM’s first truck win there this weekend.”