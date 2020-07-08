Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kentucky

NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway this weekend, where the Cup Series will battle for 400 miles Sunday afternoon, a race typically run on Saturday night in years prior. Roush Fenway has three wins all-time at the 1.5-mile Speedway – two in the Truck Series and one in Xfinity. Both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher are coming off top-10s at Kentucky a season ago.

Kentucky Speedway

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Sunday, July 12 | 2:30 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acronis Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

NASCAR Headed to Kentucky Speedway

· NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway this weekend for the 17th race of the season, where the Cup Series will tackle the 1.5-mile speedway for 400 miles.

· Kentucky held its original weekend on the schedule, but the Cup Series event switched from a Saturday night race to a Sunday event once schedule changes were announced due to COVID-19.

· The lineup for Sunday’s race will again be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners’ points. Both Newman and Buescher will draw for a starting spot in the 13-24 group.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Indy Recap, Kentucky Preview

· Newman cut a tire early in stage one of the Brickyard 400 last weekend at Indy, ultimately causing damage to severe to continue before finishing 34th.

· Buescher was unfortunately caught up in a multi-car incident on pit road early in stage one, that also caused severe damage on his Ford Mustang. The team was able to make repairs sending him back out for a majority of the race, before he finished 31st.

· Acronis is back on Newman’s Ford this weekend in Kentucky, their first primary race of 2020.

· Fifth Third Bank will ride with Buescher at Kentucky, which is just a short drive to the bank’s headquarters, located in Cincinnati.

My Old Kentucky Home

This weekend marks a homecoming for team owner and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jack Roush, who hails from Covington, Kentucky, which is just over 30 minutes from Kentucky Speedway.

And They’re Off

In 97 starts across the three national series, Roush Fenway Racing has totaled three wins, 13 top-five and 35 top-10 finishes, along with two poles. The Xfinity series teams have raced at the 1.5-mile track more than the NCS and NGROTS combined, having earned 22 top-10s and one win.

Cup in Kentucky

In 25 NCS starts at Kentucky, RFR has one top five and six top-10 finishes, highlighted by Carl Edwards’ fifth-place result at the inaugural race back in 2011, the best Cup finish to date for RFR. Ryan Newman has the most recent top-10, a ninth-place run last season.

Quick Out of the Gate

Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s first victory in the inaugural NASCAR event at Kentucky in the Truck Series in 2000. Biffle started from the second position and paced the field for 53 laps en route to the victory.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Jack Roush’s Xfinity cars have been very consistent over the years in Kentucky, having earned top-10s in nearly half the starts (22-of-51). Carl Edwards went to victory lane back in 2005, and he and Biffle combined for four additional runner-up finishes at the 1.5-mile track.

Roush Fenway Kentucky Wins

2000 Biffle Truck

2003 Edwards Truck

2005 Edwards NXS