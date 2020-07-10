Cindric sweeps at Kentucky Speedway



The Xfinity Series held their second race of Kentucky Speedway’s doubleheader tonight for the Alsco 300 and Austin Cindric swept the races. Last night saw him win his first-ever race on at an oval track and tonight he won the second in his No. 22 Penske Racing Ford. It was also the first time he led so many laps in a race.



“I hope I laid enough rubber down to make up for Watkins Glen last year, that was pathetic.” Cindric said, “I’m just so excited this is a credit to my team. What we did tonight was really impressive because we ran one setup last night and won the race.” He added, “We came with another setup for tonight and won the race again.” He explained, “ I trust my man, it’s difficult but he made the right call and that’s why he is on the pit box and I’m in the car.”



The runner-up spot went to Chase Briscoe in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Following Briscoe in third spot was Justin Haley in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy.



Stage 1 started with Myatt Snider on the pole position. There were only two cautions in this stage, one for Ryan Sieg who went around and tapped the wall and the other was a scheduled competition caution. Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson were the front runners in the stage with Gragson taking the stage win.



Stage 2 started with Gragson and Harrison Burton battling for the top spot. Around Lap 63 Cindric took over the lead and didn’t look back. There weren’t any cautions in this stage and Cindric took the easy stage win.



The final stage had Cindric still at the front while Riley Herbst and Gragson tried to catch him. Fan-favorite Justin Allgaier who lost a lap early in the race due to a tire going down finally got his lap back. The epic save of the night went to Jesse Little whose car was sideways but he managed somehow not to spin. With laps winding down Brandon Jones hit the wall hard setting up for a short shootout. Cindric won the race easily, but the fireworks happened while he was celebrating. Burton and Gragson had made slight contact towards the end of the race and were having a discussion about it and then fists started flying between the two until they could be separated.



Ross Chastain and Allgaier would round out the top five finishers. Anthony Alfredo, Gragson, Michael Annett, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst finished sixth through 10, respectively.



Briscoe leads the Xfinity Series Standings with 643 points, Gragson is second with 624 points, Cindric is in third with 610 points, Chastain is in fourth with 583 points, and Haley rounds out the top five with 521 points.



The Xfinity Series will head next to Texas Motor Speedway on July 18.

Complete Results:

1. Austin Cindric

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Justin Haley

4. Ross Chastain

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Anthony Alfredo

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett

9. Daniel Hemric

10. Riley Herbst

11. Jeremy Clements

12. Harrison Burton

13. Brandon Brown

14. Jesse Little

15. Josh Williams

16. Garrett Smithley

17. Brett Moffitt

18. Jeffrey Earnhardt

19. Matt Mills

20. BJ McLeod

21. Colby Howard

22. Joe Graf Jr

23. Mason Massey

24. Alex Labbe

25. Bayley Currey

26. Timmy Hill

27. Tommy Joe Martins

28. Vinnie Miller

29. Kody Vanderwal

30. Brandon Jones

31. Myatt Snider

32. Ronnie Bassett Jr

33. Chad Finchum

34. Stephen Leicht

35. Ryan Sieg

36. Kyle Weatherman



