Event: Quaker State 400

Venue: Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, Kentucky)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 80, 160, 267 = 400.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing team head to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with their focus on rekindling a string of top-25 finishes after their Brickyard 400 showing ended prematurely.

The 28-year-old will have a familiar livery on his Ford Mustang on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its 10th visit to the Sparta, Kentucky track. Keen Parts, a Corvette parts supplier, will bring back its traditional gray, black and orange paint scheme that was run last season.

Tom and TJ Keen, owners of Keen Parts, are based in Cleves, Ohio, less than one hour from Kentucky Speedway and consider this race to be their home race. The Keens been sponsoring the team and have been close friends with Team Owner Archie St. Hilaire and General Manager Mason St. Hilaire since 2014.

LaJoie has made two appearances at the 1.5-mile track in the NCS, in addition to a NASCAR Xfinity Series start and a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start in 2014.

In 2013, The North Carolina native led 40 laps in the penultimate race of the ARCA Menards Series season en route to the checkered flag at Kentucky Speedway, scoring his third win in the series.

While LaJoie and the No. 32 team are ready to take on 400 miles in the Bluegrass State on Sunday, they’re also hoping to win the fan vote to compete for $1 million in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway next week. Fans can cast their ballots daily by visiting NASCAR.com/fanvote.

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12.

LaJoie on the upcoming race weekend:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Kentucky with the CorvetteParts.net Ford Mustang. I’ve won there in the ARCA series so I have confidence rolling into this weekend. [Crew Chief Ryan] Sparks and the entire Go Fas team have done a great job getting the cars prepared during this stretch with no practice. I’m excited for what should be a really solid weekend. It is not going to be the same at the track this weekend without Tom and TJ Keen there at their home race, so we’ll have to put on a good show for the Keens on television!”

LaJoie’s Cup history at Kentucky Speedway:

Starts: 2

Best Finish: 28th (2019)

Average Start: 29.5

Average Finish: 29.5

Looking back on the Brickyard 400:

Corey LaJoie and the Trump 2020 team started the delayed Brickyard 400 from the 31st position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By the competition caution, the GFR driver had raced his way to 26th, shortly before being collected in a lap 15 incident on pit road. The No. 32 Ford suffered too much damage to continue its run in the crown jewel event, relegating the team to a 39th-place finish. The GFR team will reset and rally back at Kentucky Speedway.

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

