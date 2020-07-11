Cindric wins back to back in Kentucky doubleheader

Austin Cindric followed up his Thursday night win with another victory in the doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway, leading 130 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200-lap Alsco 300.

It is the first time a driver has won NASCAR national series races on consecutive nights at the same track since Richard Petty, who accomplished this feat in 1971.

It was the fourth win of his Xfinity career for the Team Penske driver and his ninth top-five finish this season.

“I’m just so excited, this is all a credit to my team,” Cindric said. “What we did tonight was really impressive because we came with one setup last night and won the race and came with another setup tonight and won again. That happens at the shop and with the guys on the box so all the credit to them. I’m the lucky one who gets to drive this Snap-On Ford Mustang.”

Chase Briscoe drove his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to a second-place finish to claim his 12th top-10 finish in 2020, on what he said was his “worst racetrack on the schedule.”

“I don’t know, I feel like this is by far my worst racetrack on the schedule and I can just never get my car to drive how I want it to drive. I don’t know if it’s just something that I’m doing. I feel like I keep trying everything and nothing seems to work, so I just have to do more homework on this place, but, overall, I didn’t feel like we were a fourth or second-place car either night and to be able to do that on literally, I feel like, our worst two nights of the year is something to keep our head high about.

Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and fourth in their Kaulig Racing entries as JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five finishers. Anthony Alfredo, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst (the highest-finishing rookie) rounded out the top-10.

As Cindric celebrated his doubleheader wins, there was more excitement off the track as Gragson and Harrison Burton had an altercation following an incident in the final laps. The drivers got into a shoving match with fists thrown until broken up by crew members.

Briscoe currently leads the Xfinity Series point standings by 19 points over Gragson.

As the Playoffs near, the action will undoubtedly intensify. Tune in to the next Xfinity Series race on July 18 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Race Results:

1. Austin Cindric

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Justin Haley

4. Ross Chastain

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Anthony Alfredo

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett

9. Daniel Hemric

10. Riley Herbst

11. Jeremy Clements

12. Harrison Burton

13. Brandon Brown

14. Jesse Little

15. Josh Williams

16. Garrett Smithley

17. Brett Moffitt

18. Jeffrey Earnhardt

19. Matt Mills

20. BJ McLeod

21. Colby Howard

22. Joe Graf Jr

23. Mason Massey

24. Alex Labbe

25. Bayley Currey

26. Timmy Hill

27. Tommy Joe Martins

28. Vinnie Miller

29. Kody Vanderwal

30. Brandon Jones

31. Myatt Snider

32. Ronnie Bassett Jr

33. Chad Finchum

34. Stephen Leicht

35. Ryan Sieg

36. Kyle Weatherman