2020 RCR Event Preview- All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the All-Star Race … Richard Childress Racing has won four NASCAR Cup Series All-Star races with drivers Kevin Harvick (2017) and Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990 and 1993). Earnhardt’s 1987 All-Star victory included the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”

Battle at Bristol … For the first time in history, the Cup Series stars will battle for one million dollars on the high banks of the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’ of Bristol Motor Speedway. Adding to the excitement, NASCAR will implement the ‘choose cone’ rule for restarts. The idea for a choose cone came after Austin Dillon petitioned for it on Twitter saying, “It’s time for a choose cone. The bottom is at a disadvantage. This will create drama and allow us to decide our fate. Paint something on the track before the start finish line. One to go we choose our destiny.” Both Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick will need to race their way in by winning a stage in the All-Star Open in order to secure a spot in the feature event, the All-Star Race.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Wednesday, July 15, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Wednesday, July 15, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He posted his best finish of fourth in August 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track.

Vying For A Spot In The All-Star Race … Dillon, who has made two previous All-Star race starts, will be vying for a spot in this year’s event by competing in the All-Star Open. The 22 drivers entered in the All-Star Open can race their way into the All-Star Race by winning a Stage. Fans can also vote Dillon into the All-Star race by participating in a fan vote at nascar.com/fanvote.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

E-Z-GO …E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV and Freedom TXT personal golf cars, E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles, and the 2Five® street-legal low-speed vehicle. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO’s newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company’s exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company’s Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What will it take to get into the All-Star race?

“You’ve got to go get it. You will have to be after it, and putting it all on the line to try and win a Stage in the open in order to transfer into the All-Star race. The All-Star race is so fun because you let everything go on All-Star night as far as the big picture, and just put it all on the line to try and win. It’s for the fans, and I’m really looking forward to trying to race my way in. Especially at a short track like Bristol Motor Speedway.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Food City Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Bristol Motor Speedway …

This Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Open will be Tyler Reddick’s first time competing in the event. Reddick will need to race his way in via the Open or win the Fan Vote to make the All-Star Race. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has five Xfinity Series starts at the track, winning last fall’s race there with crew chief Randall Burnett, along with two top-five and four other top-10 finishes. Reddick also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts, with two top-five finishes at Bristol.

About Food City … Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail supermarkets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia, including 109 pharmacies and 108 fuel/convenience stores. The company also owns and operates their own 1.2 million square-foot distribution center in Abingdon, VA. Food City offers a wide variety of services and conveniences, including in-store bakery/delis, floral boutiques, full-service meat and seafood departments with in-house butchers, locally grown produce, full service pharmacies, fuel centers, GoCart curbside pick-up, and home delivery. The Food City name is also synonymous with NASCAR racing through their title sponsorship of two of the sport’s most popular events, the Food City 500 and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR.Learn more by visiting FoodCity.com

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

This will be your first time taking part in the All-Star race festivities. What do you think your chances are of making it into the main event from the Open?

“It’s tough to gauge our chances. Honestly, the All-Star race is an event I always have fun going to watch from the stands with my friends, so it’s weird being involved in it this year. I haven’t gotten much of a chance to campaign for the fan vote with how busy we’ve been with all these races, but it would be an honor to win that. Hopefully, fans are seeing what I’m doing out on the track and that performance has gotten them to go vote for me. If they want someone who is going to do some crazy stuff to try to win the million dollars, I’m their guy. As for racing our way in through the Open, I hope we can do that. There are just so many variables going into the race that it’s tough to even form a strategy. The lineup is based off a random draw, so that is an unknown for now. We also aren’t quite sure yet how the traction compound will be laid down, so that’s another variable. We’ll just have to adapt to all the challenges and try to put ourselves in the best spot to win a stage and advance to the main event.”