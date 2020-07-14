Schedule, Lineup, Rules for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol

For the first time in NASCAR history, the All-Star Race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway and the action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET with the All-Star Open. Sixteen drivers are locked into the event with the Open providing an opportunity for three more drivers to race their way into the main event.

The All-Star Open will take place before the All-Star Race and will include three segments. The first two segments are 35 laps each with a final segment of 15 laps. The winner of each segment will transfer to the All-Star Race along with the driver who wins the fan vote, for a total of 20 drivers.

After the Open, the fan vote winner will be announced with the All-Star Race set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star Race will include four segments and 140 laps. Segment one will consist of 55 laps, segments two and three will be 35 laps each with a final segment of 15 laps.

In addition to a different venue for this year’s event, we will see some changes to the cars. The car numbers will be shifted backward and closer to the rear wheels to add more room to showcase the sponsors. All of the drivers who are locked into the All-Star Race will also feature underglow lights beneath their vehicles.

We will also see a new “Choose Rule” for restarts implemented during the Open and the All-Star Race. The rule allows the drivers to choose which lane they want to restart in before the green flag. There will be a designated spot on the track and the driver will have to commit to a lane before that spot. Changing lanes after they pass the designated spot will result in a penalty, sending them to the back of the field.

Starting Lineup:

1 Martin Truex Jr.

2 Alex Bowman

3 Ryan Blaney

4 Justin Haley

5 Kevin Harvick

6 Matt Kenseth

7 Kurt Busch

8 Cole Custer

9 Brad Keselowski

10 Kyle Busch

11 Ryan Newman

12 Joey Logano

13 Chase Elliott

14 Jimmie Johnson

15 Denny Hamlin

16 Erik Jones

17 Winner of Open Stage 1

18 Winner of Open Stage 2

19 Winner of Open Stage 3

20 Fan Vote Winner