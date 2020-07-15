Chastain Sports Fresh Paint, Eyes Best Finish in Texas

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2019)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Best finish at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, July 18 at 3PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We are headed to Texas this weekend. I can’t wait to get there. We are going to build off our notebook we just learned at Kentucky. Even though these tracks are pretty far apart, they are pretty similar, in my opinion, with one end of the track being relatively flat compared to the other end with a lot more banking. I’m taking a few days to get rested up and get ready for our race in Texas this Saturday. We’re going to have some fresh paint on the car – a fresh wrap. I can’t wait for you guys to see our Titan XC scheme – a product of Nutrien Ag Solutions. We’re changing it up a little bit. Hopefully we will be changing up our luck and going to victory lane. We finished second here last year. For me, being in clean air and being able to run as fast as you can in turns three and four is a big thing. Being able to pass off turn four is going to be key. We definitely struggled a little bit at Kentucky in some areas, and we are looking to make those areas better. We’re going to work to be the best we can. Tune in on Saturday!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.