Envision Virgin Racing Announces Nick Cassidy for Seven Seven

Just 24 hours after Sam Bird’s exit of Envision Virgin Racing, the team has announced a replacement driver for season seven on Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin’s rookie test driver, will join the team for the 2020/21 racing season. Cassidy will replace Bird in the Audi e-tron FE06 entry.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” said Cassidy. “The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great set-up and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the rookie test back in March. All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world, so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.”

Cassidy has had experience racing in Japan, but is now ready to make the leap to Formula E and test his driver ability.

“Racing in Japan has been an amazing experience and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve so much in a short space of time, but I feel it’s now time for the next challenge in my career and I’m very much looking forward to doing that with Envision Virgin Racing and Formula E.”

CIRCUIT INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOBILE MOULAY EL HASSAN MARRAKESH, MOROCCO – MARCH 01: Nick Cassidy (NZL), Rookie Test Driver for Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06 during the Rookie Test Marrakesh at Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan Marrakesh on March 01, 2020 in Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan Marrakesh, Morocco. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)

As Cassidy looks forward to what he can bring to the highly regarded successful team in Formula E, Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, says they believe in Cassidy’s ability and strive to stand out against a competitive field next year.

“As a team, it is always important to look ahead to ensure our long-term success,” Filippi said. “In Nick we know we have a very ambitious, capable driver with raw talent, speed and race craft, as well as an impressive track record for his age. Moving to become a world championship next season, we know Formula E is going to be as competitive as ever, but from his short time with us we are confident – together with Robin Frijns – we have two drivers that can compete at the sharp end to win championships.”

Cassidy will become just the third New Zealander to race in Formula E, as Mitch Evans and Brendon Hartley were the other two New Zealanders competing in Formula E. Cassidy also has some experience in the electric field of racing, when he drove in the rookie test prior to the Marrakesh e-Prix. And, while Bird currently races in the No. 2 machine, Cassidy hopes he can still bring the No. 37 when he races as that was his dad’s number and added three titles to the number.