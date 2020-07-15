Trump 2020 – All-Star Race – Race Advance

Event: NASCAR All-Star Race

Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)

Date/Broadcast: Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1

The NASCAR All-Star race is typically a thrilling show for race fans as eligible drivers vie for the $1 million payday, but this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic to date.

A slate of changes has been put in place regarding this year’s non-points event, including a venue change. The NASCAR All-Star Race, which was first run in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, relocates to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2020 event, becoming the third track to host the race.

There will also be a significant change to the paint schemes on the NASCAR Cup Series machines. The number, which is usually centered on the door panel, will be shifted toward the rear wheel, allowing more space for sponsors.

Another change will be the incorporation of a choose rule. When drivers approach a designated spot on the track, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart. A tail-of-the-field penalty will be served for failure to make a clear choice or for changing lanes after the designated spot.

Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie will look to race his way into the All-Star event by winning a segment in the Open. He could also make the All-Star field by winning the fan vote. The field is made up of 2019 and 2020 race winners, past All-Star winners and past champions, in addition to the Open segment winners and the fan vote winner.

The Open will include three segments (35 laps-35 Laps-15 laps), while the All-Star race will have four (55 laps-35 laps-35 laps-15 laps).

Patriots of America, a political action group calling for the reelection of Donald Trump, will sport its Trump 2020 livery onboard the GFR Ford for the second time this season at the ‘Last Great Colosseum.’

Out of an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, about 15 million are not registered voters. LaJoie and the No.32 Go Fas Racing team are hoping to help get NASCAR fans to the polls this November.

Starting 22nd in the Open, LaJoie and the Trump 2020 team hope to have a shot at making it into the All-Star Race for a chance at snagging the grand prize.

With no points on the line, it’s sure to be an exciting night in ‘Thunder Valley’ as drivers battle it out to become the ultimate 2020 All-Star.

Coverage of the festivities begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

LaJoie on the upcoming race:

“We’ll be ready to race our way in Wednesday night. I know [Crew Chief] Ryan Sparks and our team are revved up and ready to contend for a spot in the All-Star race with our Trump 2020 Ford. It’s a cool opportunity for us to put ourselves into the spotlight and race for some big money. It’ll be great to have a lot of fans back at the track with us as we race under the lights at one of my favorite tracks on our schedule.”

LaJoie’s Cup history at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starts: 7

Best Finish: 24th (2017, 2019)

Average Start: 32nd

Average Finish: 28.7

Looking back on the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway:

Corey LaJoie and the Keen Parts team finished 28th in the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. LaJoie started the Quaker State 400 from the 27th position but settled into the 30th by the time the competition caution flew on lap 12. Crew Chief Ryan Sparks called for a four-tire stop, including adjustments, under caution as LaJoie reported that the CorvetteParts.net Ford was about a three out of 10 tight. He continued to report the same condition throughout the 80-lap opening segment, and rounded out stage one in 30th, one lap down.

Under the stage break, Sparks elected to make a minor adjustment – in addition to replacing four tires and adding fuel – to the No. 32 Ford. LaJoie took off from 28th to start stage two. Racing for the free-pass position, LaJoie described the balance of the Keen Parts machine as ‘really tight.’ He hit pit road for a scheduled four-tire stop just as a caution flew on lap 154. While asking for more help with left-front turn, the 28-year-old driver crossed the line 30th to end stage two on lap 160.

The third segment got underway with 100 laps to go and the Go Fas Racing Ford was in the 29th position. LaJoie dropped to 30th, three laps down, and remained in that spot through multiple cautions and a four-tire stop. With less than 15 laps remaining, the Keen Parts Mustang gained two positions to take the checkered flag 28th.

