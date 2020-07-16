Ross Chastain – Vankor 350 Race Advance

Vankor 350 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Niece/MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Texas: “Man we really want to get one of those cowboy hats this weekend in Texas,” said Chastain. “I love racing in the Truck Series and I’m thankful for the opportunity with Al Niece and Niece Motorsports. Texas is a fun track, and I know the whole team has put together a strong truck to go out and contend for the win on Saturday night.”

Chastain at Texas: Saturday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway marks Chastain’s eighth start at the Texas track. In his previous seven starts, Chastain has two top-10 and three top-15 finishes. Chastain’s best finish of seventh came in the spring event in 2019.

Chastain has 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of second coming last fall.

In addition, Chastain has four NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of 18th coming in 2018.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.