Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Texas

Roush Fenway and the NASCAR Cup Series takes to Texas this weekend, where teams will battle for 500 miles Sunday afternoon. Jack Roush has 18 wins all-time at the 1.5-mile track, including nine in the Cup Series.

Texas Motor Speedway

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Sunday, July 19 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

NASCAR Heads West to Lone Star State

· Following a non-points event Wednesday with the annual All-Star Race, NASCAR heads west to Texas Motor Speedway for a 500-mile event Sunday afternoon.

· Texas is typically run in the spring with a March-April event, but implications from COVID-19 pushed it to later in the schedule. The return trip to TMS is set for late October during the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

· The lineup for Sunday’s race will again be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners’ points. Newman and Buescher will both draw for a starting spot in the 13-24 group, based off owners’ points.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

All-Star Recap, Texas Preview

· Buescher came up just short of advancing to the All-Star Race, finishing fourth in the All-Star Open Wednesday night in the Fastenal Ford.

· Newman went for an early spin aboard his Oscar Mayer machine, and was unable to regain track position to finish 19th.

· Wyndham Rewards returns to Newman’s Ford this weekend in Texas, their third race of the 2020 campaign.

· Buescher will carry a new look with Roush Performance on board, highlighting the ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang.

“Dream Season”

Roush Fenway won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

Roush Fenway has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.

9 A.M. in Dallas

Roush Fenway has started 144 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.7 and has led 2,524 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 295 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 76 top-fives and 133 top-10s. RFR Fords have captured nine poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 108,000 miles.

Roush Fenway Texas Wins

1997 Burton Cup

1997 Martin NXS

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Martin NXS

2000 Biffle Truck

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-1 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Bayne NXS

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2012-1 Biffle Cup

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS