CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: GTLM RACE-WINNER QUOTES

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

SEBRING INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

CADILLAC GRAND PRIX OF SEBRING

GTLM WINNER QUOTES

JULY 18, 2020

SEBRING, Fla. (July 18, 2020) – Corvette Racing went 1-2 in at Sebring International Raceway as Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner took the GT Le Mans (GTLM) victory in the Cadillac Grand Prix for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday.

The No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R took a 0.480-second victory over the pole-sitting No. 3 Corvette of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia – class winners two weeks ago at Daytona. It was the 12th victory for Corvette Racing at the 3.7-mile, 17-turn road course in central Florida, and the result moves Chevrolet into the GTLM Manufacturer’s Championship lead after three races.

OLIVER GAVIN, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – GTLM RACE WINNER: “As always, Corvette Racing did an amazing job in the pitlane to get us out in front of the Porsches on the first stop. I don’t know what their deal was. It was a good job between Jordan (Taylor). I tried to save as much fuel as possible to try to hand the car over to Tommy to finish off and give him the best chance of leapfrogging the 3 car in the pitlane. It’s a great 1-2 for Corvette Racing and a great way to follow up the team’s win at Daytona.”

“Getting Win No. 100 and 101 means everything. Everyone at Corvette Racing and Team Chevy has been working so hard, and we can’t thank them enough. The Corvette Stingray road car was launched a year ago today, so to win this race is absolutely phenomenal.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – GTLM RACE WINNER: “It was close there at the end. Olly did a great job of saving fuel and that allowed us to get out ahead of the 3 car. It was a great strategy from Chuck (Houghton, race engineer) and great pit stops from Brian (Hoye, car chief) and the whole crew. To have these Corvette C8.Rs in as good as shape as they were after the long break is a testament to everyone on this team.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.