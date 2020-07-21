McDowell Looks to Secure Another Top-10 Finish with Dockside Logistics at Kansas

By
Official Release
-

McDowell on Kansas:

“We have Dockside Logistics back on our No. 34 Ford Mustang this week. They were on the car at Pocono for the double-header weekend and experienced some highs and lows with us when we scored both a Top-10 finish and a DNF. So hopefully we can do a good job for them and keep the momentum of our Ford Mustang rolling on Thursday. We’re coming off of a Top-15 run in Texas and now heading into Kansas, I’m really looking forward to being able to run multiple grooves on the track. It’s also going to be a night race on Thursday, so hopefully it will be a little bit cooler than what it was like in Texas. I encourage everyone to tune in for what should be a really fun race to watch.”

