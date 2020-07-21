NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – Kansas Speedway

No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 9 & 10 of 23

Event: NGROTS 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, July 24

7:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

Saturday, July 25

1:30 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray will be making his first and second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Friday and Saturday. The doubleheader weekend for the Truck Series is actually a triple-header weekend for Gray, as he will be competing in the ARCA Menards Series race Friday night after the truck race as well.

Gray has one prior start at Kansas in last year’s ARCA Series season finale where he finished sixth. He is hoping the extra seat time in the ARCA race Friday night will help his performance in the truck for the second race on Saturday afternoon.

For what Gray lacks in experience at Kansas, his crew chief Shane Wilson makes up for it. Wilson has 18 combined starts as a crew chief at Kansas between Cup, Xfinity and Trucks with one win (Kevin Harvick in Xfinity in 2006), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 to Kansas that Gray raced at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway last month where he finished 12th.

The NGROTS 200 doubleheader from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap races will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Gray on Kansas: “I’ve only raced at Kansas once, but I really had fun. It’s a cool track, but I don’t recall anything especially unique about it. I’m looking forward to running three races there this weekend. The more I can race and the more experience I can get the better. Hopefully we can have two solid truck races to make up for some of the bad luck we’ve had this season.”