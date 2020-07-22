Annett to start on pole at Kansas

For the second week in a row, Michael Annett and his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will start on pole position by virtue of a random draw for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. With his sixth top-five starting spot since May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Des Moines, Iowa, veteran will lead the field to the start of the Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, July 25.

Annett, who is currently in his fourth season driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, becomes the third series competitor to start on the pole in multiple races by virtue of a random draw since May. He also retains one of six vacant spots to the 2020 Xfinity Playoffs by 164 points.

Joining Annett on the front row is Brandon Jones, who recorded his first Xfinity win at Kansas last October. Kaz Grala, who will make his first start of this season, will start third followed by Austin Cindric, winner of the last three Xfinity races. Rookie Harrison Burton will start fifth followed by regular-season points leader Chase Briscoe. Ross Chastain, rookie Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric and teammate Noah Gragson will start in the top 10 followed by teammate Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.

Starting in positions 13-25 are Jeffrey Earnhardt, rookie Jesse Little, David Starr, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Dexter Bean, Alex Labbe, B.J. McLeod, Timmy Hill, Brandon Brown, Brett Moffitt, Josh Williams and Stephen Leicht.

Starting in positions 26-37 are Ja Junior Avila, Bayley Currey, Tommy Joe Martins, rookie Kody Vanderwal, Ryan Vargas, Chad Finchum, Matt Mills, rookie Myatt Snider, rookie Joe Graf Jr., Kyle Weatherman, Vinnie Miller and Colin Garrett.

The Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway will commence on July 25 at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.