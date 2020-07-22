ExtremeTerrain Revamps Jeep Tops Tech Guide

New Video Gives Jeep Owners the Edge on Soft Top Shopping

PAOLI, Pa. (July 21, 2020) – ExtremeTerrain (XT) has released a new video aimed at helping Jeep Wrangler owners choose the best soft top just in time for their summer adventures. The video is an upgrade to XT’s comprehensive Jeep tops tech guide covering everything needed to help customers shop, swap, maintain and winterize their top with confidence.

The video begins with XT host, Meredith Evasew breaking down four kinds of soft tops. She shows them installed on Jeep JK’s and JL’s along with an overview on the benefits of each design. As Meredith points out, the tops are available for every generation and can be found on XT’s website. Customers can choose from a complete replacement soft top — great as a warm-weather replacement or for those who have damaged or broken hardware on their current top. The next style is a replacement style soft top. “This is for the Jeep owner who already has a soft top installed on their Wrangler and just wants to replace the fabric if their frame is in good condition.” If Jeep owners are looking for extra sun protection, Meredith urges them to consider installing a mesh top to stave off damaging UV rays while still allowing light and air to pass through. The last style Meredith reviews is a bikini top or brief top. While not a complete replacement top, the bikini top offers both light and weather protection and often involves the use of a header for installation.

Choosing the right top is a big commitment. With all the options out there, the new video helps Jeepers feel better equipped to choose a top that works best for their rig. It’s a welcome addition to the vast array of information already available inside XT’s Jeep tops tech guide.

