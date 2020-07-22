Lally to run two Xfinity road course races in August

Veteran sports car competitor Andy Lally announced that he will return to compete in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Lally, who will be driving the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will be racing at Road America on August 8 followed by the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on August 15. Joe Williams will serve as his crew chief.

Lally is a five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona class winner, where he has also won the 2001 Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series SRPII class championship, the 2004 Grand Am SGS class title and the 2006 Grand AM GT class title. He has won 27 Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series races, none since 2013, and two American Le Mans Series races, both in 2010. To July 2020, he races in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Magnus Racing.

Lally has made 63 starts across NASCAR’s three major division series, (Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series), and he won the 2011 Cup Rookie-of-the-Year title, with a best result of 19th at Talladega Superspeedway during his rookie Cup season. His best result in NASCAR was a fifth-place result at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the Xfinity Series while driving for team owner Bobby Dotter. He has also recorded top-10 results in the series at Watkins Glen in 2017, Road America in 2014, Mid-Ohio in 2016 and at Road America in 2018.

The last time Lally raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was in 2018, where he competed at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for team owner Mario Gosselin. He finished 15th at Mid-Ohio and 10th at Road America before finishing 37th at the Roval due to a crash.

In addition to his return, Lally is also set to become the fourth competitor to pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports, which made its debut as a full-time Xfinity team this year. The 2018 NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt has competed with the team in 14 of the 16 races this season, having scored four top-10 results and a career-best finish of fifth place at Talladega in June. He is set to start in 23rd place on Saturday, July 25, at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 250. Patrick Emerling and Jairo Avila Jr. have also made a start for the team at Bristol Motor Speedway and at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June.

Catch Lally’s return to NASCAR at Road America on Saturday, August 8, at noon ET on NBCSN followed by the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Daytona’s Road Course on Saturday, August 15, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.