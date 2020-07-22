Scrap Car Prices: How To Earn Money From Your Old Car

If an old car is in your possession, you may be thinking about how you can get the most out of it. Old cars have a certain charm and inherent appeal. However, when a used car has significant damage, it may be more expensive to keep it around.

There are several options you should consider to benefit from an old vehicle apart from bringing it to the car junkyard. These options may not provide monetary compensation, but you will be able to discard an old car without wasting its value.

Recycle Parts: If a car is really beat up, there is no point in repairing it. In such cases, you can still put the vehicle to good use by recycling the usable pieces. If the tires are in good condition, convert them into a swing and let your kids use them. You can also join in on the fun!

How To Get Cash From An Old Car

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get cash from a junk automobile sitting in your yard. After all, it’s your property, and you can derive maximum benefit from it by selling or trading it for a new car. Here are several ways to financially benefit from your old car:



Sell Your Car In “As-Is” Condition

If you think there’s a reasonable chance that someone will be interested in your old car, you can sell privately by posting an ad online and hanging a “car for sale as-is, where-is” sign on your yard. You don’t need to fix it up, hence, the “as-is” caveat. This is a good option for vintage junk cars that have plenty of appeal for car collectors and enthusiasts.

Reach Out To Used And Junk Car Buyers

Used car buyers are not made equal; thus, you should choose the one that provides more value. Junk car prices vary depending on the type of car that you want to sell. A reliable and professional used car buyer will provide a clear estimate of how much your old car is still worth. The advantage of working with junk auto buyers is that they will give you a fair price and even remove your car for free. This is a great advantage, especially if your old car no longer runs.

Local Junkyards

When you sell to a local junkyard, be prepared to accept scrap car prices which may be around $0.01 for every pound of steel, $0.28 and up for every pound of aluminum, and about $0.51 for each pound of insulated copper wire. At the junkyard, the brand and other merits of your car don’t matter – it’s mostly the weight of recyclable items that they will take into consideration.



Fix And Sell

This option is only good if the car is still worth repairing. You may need the help of a licensed mechanic to check how much the repairs for the car will cost. After getting the estimate for fixing the car, analyze if you will be able to sell your used car for a profit. If you are not getting a reasonable profit, it would be better to call a local junkyard or junk car cash buyers.



Takeaway

Do not let your old, beat-up car occupy precious space in your home. One of the advantages of selling your junk car to a reliable used automobile buyer is that you can choose to utilize the money for your other needs, such as accessories for your new car or additional pocket money for a vacation. There are different ways to dispose of a junk vehicle – all you need to do is choose the one that works best for you.