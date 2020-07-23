Hamilton is dominating F1

British Formula One (F1) driver Lewis Hamilton races for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team and currently sits in first place in the standings with 63 points, 5 points ahead of second-place Valtteri Bottas (58). So far this season Hamilton finished fourth on July 5th and then first on July 12th in Austria. Hamilton followed that up with another first-place finish at Hungary on July 19th.

Lewis Hamilton took the pole on Saturday, a dominant display at the Hungaroring, and led all but one of the 70 laps en route to his 86th career win. Hamilton now only needs six more to beat Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 victories. Next up is the British GP, where Hamilton has won five of the last six races at Silverstone.

Hamilton is a six-time Formula One World Champion (second-most of all time) and is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. Hamilton won his first World Drivers’ Championship with McLaren in 2008 followed up by five more titles with Mercedes, second only to seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher who won 7 before retiring in 2012. He won consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015 and then for the second time in 2017 and 2018.

During that period Hamilton has captured 86 race victories, 153 podium finishes, all-time most pole positions at 90, most points in a season at 413. Hamilton has also captured grand slams (pole position, leading every lap of the race, and setting the fastest lap of the race) at Malaysian Grand Prix (2014), Italian Grand Prix (2015), Chinese Grand Prix (2017), Canadian Grand Prix (2017), British Grand Prix (2017), and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (2019).

The words “Still I Rise”, a Maya Angelou poem is on the back of Hamilton’s helmet and tattooed across his shoulders. “It’s an honor to be up there with the greats and I’ll keep pushing.” Hamilton has earned respect from every one of his peers.

Hamilton has been outspoken in his criticism of racial politics as well as calling for greater diversity in F1.

“Today I raced for everyone out there who is pushing to make positive change and fight inequality, however, sadly, as a sport we need to do so much more. It is embarrassing that many teams have not made any public commitment to diversity or that we couldn’t properly find time to make a symbolic gesture in support of ending racism before the race.” Hamilton posted via Facebook on July 19.

F1 2020 schedule

DATE RACE WINNER

Jul 3-5 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring V. Bottas

Jul 10-12 Austrian GP 2 Red Bull Ring L. Hamilton

Jul 17-19 Hungarian GP Hungaroring L. Hamilton

Jul 31-Aug 2 Rolex British GP Silverstone Circuit Aug 2 – 10:10 am

Aug 7-9 Rolex British GP 2 Silverstone Circuit Aug 9 – 10:10 am

Aug 14-16 Spanish GP Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Aug 16 – 9:10 am

Aug 28-30 Belgian GP Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Aug 30 – 9:10 am

Sep 4-6 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sep 6 – 9:10 am

Sep 25-27 Russian GP Sochi Autodrom Sep 27 – 6:10 am

Oct 23-25 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Oct 25 – 2:10 pm

Oct 30-Nov 1 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Nov 1 – 2:10 pm

Nov 13-15 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Nov 15 – 11:10 am

Nov 27-29 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Nov 29 – 8:10 am