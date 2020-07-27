What are the top British-made luxury car brands today?

Newly-established British car manufacturers like BAC are making some of the most luxurious cars in the world. However, when it comes to the very finest British-made luxury cars, brands that have been around since the beginning of the 20th century still lead the way.

Aston Martin

The Aston Martin brand has been associated with luxury ever since its grand touring cars of the 1950s were launched. And when James Bond drove a gadget-filled version of the DB5 model in the classic 1964 movie Goldfinger, the Aston Martin gained a whole new audience of appreciation. Today, Aston Martin’s sports cars are regarded as a cultural icon of Britain. The manufacturer has also held a Royal Warrant, since 1982, as the purveyor of motorcars to the Prince of Wales. With the stamp of approval from both the British royal family and everyone’s favorite secret agent, it is no wonder that Aston Martin remains one of the modern age’s most luxury car brands.

In recent years, models like the DB11, the Valkyrie, and the Vulcan have had luxury car fans raving. But the best luxury Aston Martin of recent times is surely the Vantage. It is an exquisitely crafted luxury GT, available as a V8, a V12, and even a race-bred AMR version. The V12’s six-liter engine will take you to 60mph in under four seconds, and the car can reach speeds up to 200mph. If you decide to buy an Aston Martin, you can make it even more luxurious by adding specific features to show-off your style and taste. For example, you could purchase private reg plates that contain a combination of digits that spell out your name or a favorite passion. You could even go down the James Bond route and get a number plate with the digits 007.

Bentley

The British manufacturer Bentley Motors Limited may now be a part of the Volkswagen Group, but Bentley cars are still made on English turf in the town of Crewe. Since Bentley became widely associated with sports cars after winning several 24 Hours of Le Mans races in the 1920s and 1930s, the brand has gone on to make some of the world’s most luxurious vehicles.

Today, the most luxurious car model in Bentley’s range is undoubtedly the Mulsanne. Three models are available: the Base model, the Speed model, and the Extended Wheelbase version. The latter has an additional 250mm of rear legroom. All three models are stylish, and the Base model is one of the most luxurious base model cars you will find. It can go from zero to 60mph in only 5.1 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 184mph. The Speed model can reach 60mph in under five seconds and reach a high speed of 200mph. Each model is beautifully crafted and exudes luxury.

Rolls-Royce

Throughout the world, Rolls-Royce is synonymous with luxury. The Rolls-Royce brand has been famous since the early 1900s, and it continues to produce some of the most sought-after cars in the world. Although the British company is now a subsidiary of BMW, its models are still produced in Britain. Since 2003, Rolls-Royce has had production facilities at the historic Goodwood Circuit in Goodwood, West Sussex. Until recently, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII was regarded as one of the most luxurious cars you could purchase. But with the release of the Phantom VIII in 2017, the brand outdid themselves. The car’s self-leveling air suspension is able to make millions of calculations every second, as it reacts to body-and-wheel acceleration, steering inputs, and camera information. As for the interior, with its sleek and stylish design and materials of the highest quality, it is the embodiment of luxury.