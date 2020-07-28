5 Common Injuries You Get From A Car Accident

Getting involved in a serious car accident can be traumatic, especially if there are injuries involved. These injuries usually range from minor bruises and cuts to severe physical damages that might change your life forever. If the collision has severely hurt you, your injuries might require long-term medication, rehabilitation, and therapy for many weeks or months. Consequently, you might be unable to work and cause a lot of financial stress for you and your family.

Here are the five common injuries you get from this unfortunate event:

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Generally, motor vehicle accidents can cause traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). They’re injuries that involve the bruising, bleeding, tearing, and other damages to the brain. Also, a TBI can be a mild concussion or severe brain damage that can lead to permanent disability or death.

Below are the common signs or symptoms of a traumatic brain injury:

Headache

Dizziness or loss of balance

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of consciousness for a few seconds to minutes

Problems with speech

Thus, when your head hits the windshield or any part of the car with a strong force during an accident, you might sustain a traumatic brain injury that needs to be checked immediately to avoid further problems. Moreover, having a moderate or severe TBI might require you to spend a large amount of money on funding a lengthy recovery.

If you believe another driver has caused the collision, resulting in your brain injury, you should consult a lawyer to know more information about your legal options.

Neck And Whiplash Injuries

Another type of injury that you can get from a car accident are neck and whiplash injuries. Primarily, whiplash is an injury in the neck muscles, spinal discs, and ligaments caused by the sudden bumping motion. Meaning, the accident’s impact has caused the stretching of the neck muscles and tendons beyond their normal range.

When you experience neck pain and stiffness right after the collision, it can indicate that you’ve sustained a neck or whiplash injury. Depending on the impact, this injury can cause temporary or permanent disability. In such a case, get yourself checked right away to avoid life-threatening problems.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Like TBI, spinal cord injuries are also one of the most common injuries caused by motor vehicle collisions. These usually involve any type of damage to your disks between the vertebrae, muscles, and tendons due to a strong impact of the accident. This can include strained, sprained, and ruptured disks.

Moreover, when you get a serious spinal cord injury, you might be susceptible to paralysis and loss of function in some areas of your body, which can affect your ability to work for a living. When this happens, you should seek assistance from reliable car accident lawyers to help you pursue compensation against the at-fault party.

Fractures

After getting involved in a vehicular accident, you might also get fractures around your body. For example, when your bone is bent, cracked, driven into each other, shattered, or pierced to the skin due to a forceful impact, it can be a sign that you’re suffering from fractures.

While minor fractures don’t require a lengthy recovery period, the most severe ones, on the other hand, might need surgery to realign or immobilize the broken bone. However, in doing so, you should stay in bed for weeks, and this can mean lost wages and loss of capacity to earn on your end. To help you recover financially, hiring a great personal injury lawyer can be an excellent idea. They can provide valuable legal advice and help you understand your legal options.

Burns

When you get in contact with hot parts of your car in an accident, you might sustain burns. Typically, serious burns from a vehicle collision can damage your skin’s deep tissue, which may result in scarring and might need years of expensive treatment and medication. Moreover, when you inhale smoke from a fire caused by a collision, it can lead to lung damage.

Final Thoughts

Indeed, being an injured victim can be a traumatic experience, especially if you don’t know what to do after the car accident. But, this doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world for you, and you can’t move forward with your life anymore. As long as you get yourself checked by a medical professional following an accident, there’s a high chance that you can get back to your normal routine in no time. Just focus on your recovery and never allow your injuries to take a toll on you.