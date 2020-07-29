What To Do After A Traffic Collision Accident

Despite taking the necessary precautions, if you still find yourself on the receiving end of an unfortunate accident, you have to minimize your damages.

Some smart moves you can make on the collision site is to call law enforcement personnel, photograph the evidence, exchange relevant information, and call a car accident attorney.

Taking these steps will improve your chances of getting financial compensation for your troubles. Moreover, understanding the significance of car accident lawyers will also benefit you in the long run.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate a car accident safely:

Contact the Concerned Authorities

Whatever the circumstances, call law enforcement agencies on the scene immediately.

The police account will be included in your record file, thereby helping to expedite your insurance claim.

Furthermore, you have to make sure you don’t leave the collision site. This act will work in your favor, whether you were responsible for the accident or not.

If the crash site blocks the onrushing traffic, move the cars to a safe location, preferably on the side of the road. Otherwise, the drivers and passengers are to remain seated in their automotive until help arrives.

While most states don’t make it obligatory to submit police reports, others require you to provide a detailed account of your traffic accident collision to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). To make sure you don’t miss anything, get in touch with your state’s DMV, and verify the procedure.

Consult an Attorney Immediately

An auto accident lawyer works on your behalf to ensure losses are kept to a bare minimum, thus protecting you from any extra financial damages. Especially if you’re not at fault and looking to take legal action against the perpetrators, you need a reputable car accident attorney to streamline the process and build a solid case.

In some states like New York, there are statutes of limitations. New York’s statutes of limitations put you on the clock and make it legally binding to bring forward your case within a specific time. If that time elapses and you’re unable to file your case, you’ll be unable to launch a lawsuit and most likely lose your opportunity to claim compensation for damages and injuries. Statutes of limitations differ for government entities and individuals, so you need to consider it as well.

An experienced personal injury lawyer from reputable firms like Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano, P.A. will know how to work within the timeframe of the statute of limitations and help you guide through the process, so there aren’t any failures.

Exchange and Document Relevant Information

When you’re sure you didn’t cause the car accident, you need to ask for the other driver’s insurance information to claim losses, like car repairs, and medical bills. Don’t forget to get this information, even if you think the accident didn’t inflict any significant harm.

Here’s what you need to note down.

Name, address, and phone number

Contact info of the insurance firm

Policy number

Driver’s license and plate number

Next, you’ll have to do some detective work. Look for information that unveils the subtleties of the car accident. Start from the time of the accident and walk yourself through every detail. Some things you need to identify are:

The date and time of the accident

Location of the accident

Name of the road you were driving

The nearest cross street

The direction of the cars involved in the accident

The driving conditions

A personal account of what transpired

In the days following the crash, you’re likely to forget specific details of the incident. So, try to be as detailed as possible when you’re on the scene. This way, you’ll have the information you need at your beck and call, and won’t have to scratch your head to remember essential details.

Were there any witnesses on the collision site? If so, then get their contact details as well. Your attorney might need their recollection of events later on.

Lastly, take as many clear images of the crash scene as you can. This simple digital proof will come in handy when your insurance company requests photo evidence. As a general recommendation, you need to cover these things in your photographs:

The angle and positioning of the vehicles

The precise location where the street accident occurred

Signs on the closest crossroads

Property damage

Injuries

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you have a minor concussion, you need to seek immediate help. Many car accident injuries are internal and show delayed symptoms. Furthermore, a medical professional will keep a detailed record of your injuries, which will help you file an insurance claim and advocate court proceedings.

Final Thoughts

A car accident can unexpectedly crash into your life like a lightning bolt. The most important thing is to stay calm, and show vigilance. Additionally, it’s critical to keep a steady head to document and photograph evidence, talk with witnesses, and gather information. Most importantly, make sure to get medical help to ensure that you get timely treatment.