Anthony Alfredo to Pilot No. 17 Ford Fusion at Michigan for DGR-Crosley

Former DGR-Crosley driver to run the ARCA Menards Series race at MIS

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 30, 2020) – DGR-Crosley announced today NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo will rejoin the team for the upcoming ARCA Menards Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn in the No. 17 Ford Fusion on Sunday, Aug. 9. Blake Bainbridge will be Alfredo’s crew chief for the race.

Alfredo raced for DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for 13 races in 2019. He earned two top-10 finishes in the Truck Series before moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, where he has scored one top-five and six top-10 finishes in 10 starts to date.

“Since I have a few weeks off from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, I am very excited to strap into an ARCA Menards Series car for DGR-Crosley at Michigan as I make just my third start in the series,” Alfredo said. “It will be a pleasure to work with the men and women at DGR-Crosley again. I am very thankful for David Gilliland and everyone on the team for giving me the opportunity to compete in this race. I know they are working hard to bring me a great car so we can have a shot to win. I plan on making everyone proud by having a successful weekend and ultimately taking home the checkered flag.”

“We are pleased to have Anthony back with our team next weekend at Michigan for the ARCA race,” said David Gilliland, co-owner of DGR-Crosley. “We really enjoyed working with him last year and I think he’ll do a great job for us.”

After eight ARCA Menards Series races, the No. 17 Ford is sixth in the owner point standings.

The VizCom 200 from Michigan International Speedway will take place on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised live on MAVTV, as well as streaming on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass.

###

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first three years of operation, DGR-Crosley has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.