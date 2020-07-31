RCR Event Preview – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … In 128 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the ‘Magic Mile’, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four wins with drivers Robby Gordon (2001), Kevin Harvick (2006), and Clint Bowyer (2007 & 2010). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also secured 16 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes.

A Tribute to Bob Bahre … Last Friday it was announced that founder of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bob Bahre, passed away at the age of 93. Bahre was the former owner of Oxford Plains Speedway and played a crucial role in bringing NASCAR Cup Series racing to New Hampshire. Bahre, who was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, will be commemorated on both RCR cars this weekend with a special decal.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, August 2, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Freightliner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Dillon has made 10 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of eighth in July 2015. In six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, Dillon has earned four top-five and five top-10 finishes. Dillon is a former winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series, winning the race from the pole position in 2015.

Welcome, Freightliner … Freightliner Trucks designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles for nearly any application. Our commitment to innovation, advanced technology and responsive customer relations makes it easy to understand why Freightliner is the best-selling brand of heavy-duty Class 6-8 trucks in North America.

Playoffs Bound … Dillon survived three late-race restarts at Texas Motor Speedway to earn the win in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/E-Z-GO/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, securing a spot in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, finished a strong second to create a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a really fun track. I love going there. It’s a flat track. Entry is fun there. It’s different. It’s a different type of feel than what we have anywhere. You slide the left rear into the corner and you pick up the right front and the first person to get back to the gas is going to be good.”

If you were to win Loudon the Lobster, the monster trophy that’s given out to drivers when they win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, what would you do with it?

“Oh man. I’d probably get a fish tank and keep him in it. I’d give him a good home so that he could live out his days comfortably as a trophy.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Feeding America Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway …Tyler Reddick will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday. Reddick has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, with his best finish of fourth in 2019 under the direction of crew chief Randall Burnett. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes at the mile-long track.

Welcome, Feeding America … Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

The Caterpillar Foundation Supports … The Caterpillar Foundation is proud to have partnered with Feeding America for the last eight years, and most recently, as part of our disaster response, supported their COVID-19 Response Fund with a $1M investment. Our philanthropic efforts will help provide millions of fresh meals and additional resources to individuals, families and seniors in need during the pandemic across the country, including those in Caterpillar communities.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Supports … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen proudly supports Feeding America and the fight against hunger through annual contributions from the Darden Foundation. This year, the Foundation donated $2 million to benefit local food banks in the communities we serve. For every dollar donated, 10 meals are provided to people in need.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are some of the challenges for you as you head to NHMS for the first time in the Cup Series?

“I love the fans up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and I love the scenery, but that track is one of the trickiest ones on the circuit for me. Back in my NASCAR Truck and Xfinity days, I relied a lot on practice to get comfortable there each year, so that is going to be a challenge for myself and my team to overcome on Sunday. I’ve started to get a little more comfortable over the years, but I still am not quite where I’d like to be with it. I definitely am leaning a lot on my crew chief, Randall Burnett, to prepare for the race. He always does a great job at these tracks were I’m not as comfortable and setting up our No. 8 Feeding America Chevrolet to be as strong as possible off the truck. I’ll also lean on my teammate, Austin Dillon, a lot too this weekend. He likes going to New Hampshire, so I’m hoping he’ll have some good notes and feedback to share.”