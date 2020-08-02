CHEVY NCS AT LOUDON: Post-Race Notes & Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOXWOODS RESORT AND CASINO 301

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

AUGUST 2, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

9th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 1LE

10th Tyler Reddick, No. 9 Feeding America Camaro ZL1 1LE

11th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 1LE

12th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro Zl1 1LE

13th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Freightliner Camaro ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Brad Keselowski (Ford)

2nd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3rd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

TUNE-IN:

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Michigan International Speedway with Races 21 and 22 on the revised schedule. NBCSN will telecast the FireKeepers Casino 400 live at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 8th and the Consumers Energy 400 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 9th. Live coverage for both races can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“We were hoping to have a better finish today. I felt like we were making some ground up there late in stage two and at the start of the final stage. Then those guys got ahead of us when we stayed out and they pitted. That got us back in traffic and our drive off wasn’t good enough to drive back through the field like some of those other guys. Definitely not where we want to be, so we’ll keep working and trying to get it better.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 FEEDING AMERICA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 10th

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks on the circuit for me, so to come out of here with a top-10 finish feels great. Our No. 8 Feeding America Chevrolet was very tight for most of the day, which made it really hard to roll the center of the corners like I wanted to. We had some great speed though, we just had to adjust on our Chevrolet a little bit to get the handling to match it. Towards the start of Stage 3, the handling loosened up enough for me to really start rolling through the turns and picking up some positions. With the final caution coming out when it did, we had to focus on saving fuel for a long time in the final stage, but we managed it well enough to not only make it to the end, but also fight our way into a top-10 finish. This team never gives up and we’re fighting for every spot we can as we approach the cut-off to make the Playoffs. Overall, it was a good day for us at New Hampshire in the Feeding American Chevy. It was also great to be able to represent them on the track and all the good work they’re doing to help our country.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

“That was a hard fought one for us today. We worked hard throughout the race to get the handling right and in the middle stage of the race we were pretty good. We were able to drive up to third and I was happy with that. After that though the car just stopped turning and the handling went away towards the end. It was a typical New Hampshire race in the things you fight here handling-wise, which is good and bad, but we’ll take the solid finish and head to the Michigan doubleheader and have two really good races there.

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 FREIGHTLINER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“We had a fast Freightliner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and I’m proud of Justin Alexander and everyone at RCR and ECR for giving us everything we needed today. The only thing we were missing was track position. We had to start at the rear of the field but did a good job of working our way into the top-15 or so. In Stage 2 we took right-side tires during a pit stop, which positioned us in the lead for a restart with just a few laps remaining in the Stage. I just couldn’t get going on two tires and ended up losing the lead, but we were still able to maintain enough track position to earn some Stage points. We pitted for fuel-only during a caution in Stage 3 that put us in a great position at the end of the race to go for it while a lot of other teams were in fuel conservation mode. It was amazing how fast the Freightliner Chevrolet was during that long green flag run at the end. We just needed about 20 more laps at the end to be in contention. Overall, it was a solid day for this Freightliner team.”

RICKY STENHOUSE, JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 14th

“That was a really up and down race for us at New Hampshire Motor Speedway today. We knew we had speed in our Kroger Chevrolet but struggled with the handling for the beginning half of the race. Brian Pattie did a great job staying on top of the calls to keep us on the lead lap, and make adjustments that gave us a top-15 finish. We struggled in July, but that’s a solid start to our August to get back on the right momentum.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM/ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“We had an up and down day today. We started off chattering the tires, which made the car difficult to drive. Greg (Ives) and the guys made some big changes on the stops and got our Chevrolet a little better. A big thanks to my team and everyone back at the shop for their hard work every week. We will move on to Michigan for the double header next week.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 16th

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is always a place I have marked on the schedule, but we really needed a strong run today. I’ve felt like the last few weeks, we’ve had the right adjustments and the right balance in our cars, just couldn’t get luck on our side to get the result we deserved. We ran out of fuel on the final lap that cost us a few positions; but being able to be competitive and get stage points today and still come away with a top-20 finish in our Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet is really positive. I’m proud of all of the hard work everyone has put in at JTG Daugherty Racing and to Trent Owens for making great adjustments all day and I’m looking forward to turning this season around.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 17th

“There wasn’t much magic to be found for the Monster Energy team today at the “Magic Mile”. We really struggled with the car being loose on entry all day. The guys made some adjustments to help out, but we just couldn’t find the handling for the long runs. We are working hard to get better on the short tracks like this”.

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 22nd

“Today was a long one for our GEICO team. My guys worked hard all day, but our Camaro ZL1 1LE was tight for the majority of the race. We would make a little gain and then the balance would get tight again. During the second stage, our left rear fender was flared out after contact and we lost track position on pit road to make repairs. We hoped some guys would run out of fuel there at the end, because we were one or two laps to the good, but the cards didn’t fall that way. On to the double in Michigan.”

BUBBA WALLACE, JR., NO. 43 CASH APP CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 23rd

“Not much to hit on today. Our Cash App Chevy was just okay. Nothing to be proud about. But we gave it our best effort. We were just way too tight. We’ve got to re-start from baseline when we come back to this place. We’ve always kind of fought that and never really had decent results. All in all, a minor setback to start the race, so we’ve got some clawing to do. We’ve got six races left to get a shot at the Playoffs, so we’ve got to get our Mojo back. It seems like we’ve been searching for it for the last couple of weeks and we’ll keep after it. So, on to Michigan.”

