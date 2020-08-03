Mystik® Lubricants Returns to Front Row Motorsports

Powers Up John Hunter Nemechek During Surging Rookie Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 3, 2020) – For the second season in a row, Mystik Lubricants, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation family of brands, will join Front Row Motorsports (FRM) aboard the No. 38 Ford Mustang. Mystik Lubricants will serve as the primary sponsor of Rookie-of-the-Year Candidate John Hunter Nemechek at Michigan International Speedway on August 9 and again at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. The brand continues to be featured as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

Mystik Lubricants develops products for real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. Mystik supplies greases and engine oils for automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers.

“Our involvement with Front Row Motorsports has been very well-received over the last few years,” said Brian Paulson, Lubricants General Manager. “There’s been a lot of excitement among our customers and especially with John Hunter’s strong performance in his rookie season, we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership and seeing the Mystik Lubricants colors on the No. 38.”

CITGO Petroleum Corporation began its partnership with FRM in 2018 with its CITGARD brand. After a successful stint with the team, Mystik Lubricants was introduced to the NASCAR family in 2019 as part of an increased commitment with FRM.

“It’s great to see Mystik Lubricants back with our Front Row Motorsports team in 2020,” said Nemechek. “Their products help power our farmers’ equipment across the country, and that’s so important for our economy. I’m proud to race with Mystik.”

“We’ve had a lot of growth this season and we’re seeing the excitement with our partners, too,” added Nemechek.

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises continues to oversee the partnership.

“We are thrilled to see Mystik Lubricants join the Front Row Motorsports family again in 2020,” said CEO Doug Fritz. “This partnership has been beneficial for everyone involved and we look forward to continuing that positive momentum.”

About Mystik Lubricants

Tracing its heritage back to 1922, Mystik Lubricants offers specialized performance lubricants that are developed in real-world conditions to meet the unique demand for consumer, commercial, agriculture, power sports–such as personal watercraft, snowmobile, outboard and ATVs–and industrial equipment. Mystik Lubricants products exceed industry standards and are available through local retailers, national marketers and online at www.mystiklubes.com. Visit the company website, email info@mystiklubes.com or call 1-855-4-MYSTIK (469-7845) for more information..

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at Facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management.