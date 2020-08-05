Chastain Finds Value in Teammates Heading into Second Road Course Race of the Season

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 15th (2016)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 7th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Road America in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 6th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, August 8 at 12PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 14/29/45 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We’re going road racing again this weekend. We get to turn right around road America on Saturday in our familiar No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions colors. I’ve got some really good teammates, and they go really fast. I’ve been trying to keep up with them when we turn right. Heavy braking and still making the apex is something I’ve been working on for years now. We’ll continue to try to get better and try to make myself better this weekend in the No. 10 car.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.