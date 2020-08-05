JASON WHITE RETURNING TO PINTY’S SERIES

August 5, 2020. It has been a long wait for Sun Peaks, B.C. racer Jason White to get back in action after two very successful outings during Daytona Speedweeks. White posted top ten results in the ARCA Series and Truck Series races White has been on the sidelines due to the Covid-19 virus. Following this week’s announcement that the NASCAR Pinty’s Series would be racing at Sunset Speedway White seized the opportunity to get back behind the wheel.

When the NASCAR Pinty’s Series returns to action August 15th at Sunset Speedway in Innisville, ON White will return to a familiar partnership with DJK Racing and pilot the #28 Powder Ventures Excavating Dodge in the first event of the 2020 season.

“I couldn’t be happier” said White. “After running so well in Daytona in February, I was looking at a few different opportunities to run other events at Talladega and some others spots. Of course, everything came to a stop because of Covid-19 and I’ve been waiting for the right time to get back in action. This fits perfectly, it’s a chance to salute all those people who worked hard on the frontlines and give race fans some entertainment” said White.

Last season Jason White became the first ever driver from western Canada to reach 100 starts in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. “It was special” said White. “It worked out nicely that I could hit the 100th at Saskatoon, hitting that milestone in the west and having my family there to share in the night with me made it extra special.

The return to the Pinty’s Series for Jason White is also brings a return to the DJK Racing family where there is a comfort and familiarity. “It’s great to have Jason back with us this season” said DJK Racing principal DJ Kennington. “He’s a great guy to work with, he knows how to take care of the car and he’s competitive. A perfect fit” he added.

Though he hasn’t been on track for several months, White has been very busy honing his racing skills. “I’ve been on my sim rig every day for months” said White. “It’s been a great way to stay sharp and race some fantastic tracks against really good competition” he stated. “But nothing beats the real thing”.

Now that he’s locked in for this Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway White will also look for additional events in which he can participate. “I’m waiting to see what other Canadian dates are confirmed and then hopefully we can do more racing here and I’ll monitor what’s happening in the U.S. as well to see if that is a possibility” explained White.

To keep up with the latest news about what’s next for Jason White and the team follow Jason on twitter @racinjasonwhite and on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite