Ryan Truex – Henry Ford Health System 200 Race Advance

Henry Ford Health System 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Michigan: “Our 40 Marquis team has been working hard to get our Chevrolet ready to race at Michigan,” said Truex. “I’m thankful to Marquis and Niece Motorsports for another opportunity to get behind the wheel. I’ve had some strong runs at Michigan; it is a track that I really enjoy racing at.”

Truex at Michigan: Truex will make his third NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Michigan International Speedway on Friday. In his two previous starts, Truex has one top-five finish, a fourth-place result coming in 2017.

Truex has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, with one top-10 and two top-15 finishes. His best finish of 10th came in 2018.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Michigan International Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.