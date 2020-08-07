RCR Event Preview – Michigan Double Header & Road America

Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway … In 175 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the two-mile speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1987 & 1990) and Kevin Harvick (2010). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also secured 25 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes.

Richard Childress Racing at Road America … In 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Elkhart Lake, Richard Childress Racing scored three victories in a row with drivers Brendan Gaughan (2014), Paul Menard (2015), and Michael McDowell (2016). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also captured 11 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America will be televised live Saturday, August 8, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Saturday August 8, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Sunday August 9, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon at Michigan International Speedway…In 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Dillon boasts two top-five and four top-10 finishes. He is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Welcome, Dow MobilityScience … Dow’s MobilityScience™ platform is designed to enhance the customer experience by tailoring technologies, products, and services from across Dow businesses to the transportation industry. The platform is pursuing accelerated growth by addressing Mobility mega-trends – where lighter weight, longer range, greater comfort, enhanced safety, and lower carbon footprint are the ultimate objectives. That is where Dow science, innovation, and people step in – working closely with customers to create the materials that bring the possibilities to life.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

E-Z-GO … E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV and Freedom TXT personal golf cars, E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles, and the 2Five® street-legal low-speed vehicle. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO’s newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company’s exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company’s Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

Playoffs Bound … Dillon survived three late-race restarts at Texas Motor Speedway to earn the win in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/E-Z-GO/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, securing a spot in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, finished a strong second to create a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Michigan International Speedway?

“We had a strong Chevy at Michigan International Speedway last year, and I expect the same this year. I’m really looking forward to the race. Michigan is a place we’ve run well at in the past, and I think it will provide a great opportunity to gather up some points before the NASCAR Playoffs begin.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Michigan International Speedway … This weekend, Tyler Reddick will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the two-mile speedway with crew chief Randall Burnett. Reddick also has one additional top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series, as well as one top-10 finish in the NASCAR Truck Series at the track.

Welcome, Chevy Accessories … Chevrolet has a complete line of accessories to enhance the appearance, performance and capability of your vehicle – available at your dealer or online at chevroletaccessories.com. Genuine Chevrolet Accessories are designed, engineered and tested by the same team that developed the vehicle, and are the only accessories backed by GM. When installed by an authorized GM dealer, genuine Chevrolet Accessories are covered for the balance of the new vehicle’s warranty or 12 months / 12,000 miles, whichever is longer.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Does winning in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year with Randall Burnett give you any extra confidence headed into this weekend’s doubleheader event?

“It’s nice to be able to head to a track where you’ve won at before, but the packages between Xfinity and the Cup Series are so different that there really isn’t much crossover. I actually think the Xfinity package we ran at Michigan two years ago was more similar to our current Cup package, which was when RCR and Austin Dillon won the race in the rain-shortened event. So I’ve run a race there with a similar package, but at the same time I’ve learned no matter how similar they sound on paper, there really is nothing too similar in person between them. But there are other areas I can lean on heading into the weekend. The tire is very similar to what we ran at Texas and Kentucky, so I expect similar strategy calls for people trying to get track position. Then again, it is a two-mile track. It’s big and has a lot of grip normally. We’re going during the middle of summer though, so I’m interested to see what that means for tire fall-off and if there will be any. It’s going to be an exciting doubleheader weekend for our No. 8 Chevy Accessories team.”

This Week’s No. 21 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Camaro at Road America … Kaz Grala will return to the seat of the No. 21 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing this weekend at Road America. Saturday will mark his second start of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Grala made his 2020 debut a few weeks ago at Kansas Speedway, where he finished in the 13th position.

Success at Road America … Richard Childress Racing has achieved success in recent years at the 14 turn, 4.048-mile road course, which includes three victories in a row from 2014-2016. Last year, Kaz Grala added a top-five finish to the team’s impressive stats at Road America with a fifth-place finish.

About Ruedebusch Development & Construction … At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way. Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. For more information visit ruedebusch.com.

KAZ GRALA QUOTES:

What makes Road America such a challenging road course?

“Road America is a tough place, and without any practice, the field is going to be in for a challenge on lap one. There are a lot of heavy braking zones and blind corners over a long four miles. It will be tricky to execute perfectly right from the drop of the green flag, and it will be crucial to stay out of the fray of others.”

Last year you finished fifth at Road America. What do you need to do this weekend to put yourself in contention to score your first win?

“Last year’s top-five finish with RCR was exciting, but we’re hungry for even more. I think we had the speed last year to contend for the win, but we got behind with track position midway through the race. I’m confident that Andy Street and the whole No. 21 Ruedebusch.com team will bring a fast Chevrolet to the track like last year. If we have a smooth day, I think we’ll have something to say about who wins this race.”