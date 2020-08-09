Jonathan Findley Scores Hometown Victory With CARS Tour At Dominion

THORNBURG, Va. – (Aug. 9, 2020) – In front of his hometown crowd, Jonathan Findley earned the biggest victory of his career by capturing his first CARS Late Model Stock Tour triumph Saturday night at Dominion Raceway.

Findley, who grew up in nearby Bristow, Va., had a fast No. 4 Lee Faulk Racing and Development late model throughout the race at the Virginia four-tenths-mile oval.

Starting from the 13th position after making a mistake in qualifying, Findley worked his way through the field. By the time the field prepared for a restart on lap 75 Findley was up to third, only to move up to second when one of the cars in front of him hit the pits with a tire problem.

After another quick caution for an incident on the restart, the green flag waved again and Findley went right to work battling for the race lead with fellow local driver Mini Tyrrell. Findley emerged with the lead on lap 80 and began to build a gap.

A caution on lap 99 erased Findley’s gap, but during the ensuing restart he was able to hold his position as the field battled behind him. Just as Findley was about to lock up the victory, the caution flag waved again with two laps left.

Not to be denied, Findley launched from the front row during the restart and pulled away to collect the victory.

“I can’t tell you how amazing this feels,” Findley said. “We’ve struggled a bit this year, but tonight we showed everyone what we’re made of. These Lee Faulk Racing guys brought me an amazing race car. Michael and Lee Faulk have a great program and I think this is the first of several wins. Thanks to my parents, my grandparents and everyone that makes this happen, MPM Marketing, Sparrow Ranch on the Island, Solid Rock Carriers, GXS Wraps and Wiley X.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk gave high marks to Findley following the team’s first CARS Late Model Stock Tour victory.

“We’re so proud of how hard Jonathan has worked these last few months,” Michael Faulk said. “We’ve been working overtime trying to make sure we give Jonathan the best race car possible and he’s been working just as hard trying to get better in the car. We’ve built a lot of trust in each other these last few weeks it all came together tonight for us. He took care of his equipment and raced hard when he needed to. He made all the right decisions. This is a big victory for him and a big victory for our race team.”

