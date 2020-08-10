104th Running Community Hub Encourages Fans To Embrace ‘500’ Spirit this August

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has created the ultimate virtual destination for race fans to stay connected to the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge leading up to NBC’s live Race Day coverage Sunday, Aug. 23 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The 104th Running Community Hub, which can be found at IMS.com/Community, encourages race fans to embrace the community-driven spirit of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in a smart, safe and healthy manner. These initiatives will help Hoosiers and Indiana businesses in need during these challenging times, including artists, local restaurants and more. It also includes several features that will get fans excited for 500 miles of racing, with a tune-in guide, the IMS Digital Archive and information on the Official Event Program.

“The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is an event that defines our city each and every year, and that remains true this year, even through the extraordinary circumstances surrounding this year’s event,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The 104th Running Community Hub gives race fans many opportunities to embody the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 by supporting those within our community while also celebrating the greatest race in the world.”

One of the many community-related programs fans can participate in is #500Fashion, which features a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but serves an even stronger purpose. Race fans are encouraged to adapt #500Fashion to their face masks to carry the spirit of the “500” in a smart, safe, healthy and fashionable manner. This is the perfect way for Hoosiers to join the State of Indiana’s #MaskUpHoosiers campaign that encourages everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Race fans also can continue their participation in a fan-favorite Indy 500 initiative that features a more impactful twist – Welcome Race Fans. Each year, Indianapolis comes alive as Hoosiers celebrate the spirit of the Indy 500 and welcome race fans from around the world. This year’s Welcome Race Fans collaboration with the Arts Council of Indianapolis features five new works of art and several ways fans can support Central Indiana artists who have been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can purchase exclusive “giclee” prints from all five years of Welcome Race Fans, as well as posters of this year’s artwork, with the proceeds benefitting local artists and the Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

IMS and Susan Decker Media also are teaming up for an exciting initiative that encourages race fans to support local restaurants leading up to the 104th Indy 500 with a new program called 500 Fan Fuel. This two-week program features more than 80 restaurants in Central Indiana that are offering exclusive deals at some of race fans’ favorite eateries. When headed out of the house to these great local restaurants, individuals are reminded to wear their #500Fashion face masks, maintain proper social distancing and choose outdoor seating where available.

Additionally, race fans are encouraged to help IMS decorate Indianapolis and celebrate the race that has defined our city for over a century by hanging their checkered flags, putting up signs supporting their favorite NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and anything else that gives their neighborhood the ultimate turbo-boost heading into race week. IMS has set the stage by continuing the fan-favorite street sign takeover that renames major streets and avenues in downtown Indianapolis after the stars of the Indy 500. New this year in collaboration with Downtown Indy, Inc., Shining a Light on Monument Circle will feature a stunning Indy 500-themed presentation that highlights special moments, drivers and traditions that define “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Race fans can visit IMS.com/Community all month long to learn more about this year’s initiatives and how they can exemplify the spirit of the Indianapolis 500.