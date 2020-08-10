Automotive engineer resume – 5 key elements in 2020

Automotive engineering is an exciting and rewarding career that continues to grow as companies turn to innovation in terms of developing electric and self-driving cars.

So the career opportunities for automotive technicians are immense and they possess the right skills to lead the automobile industry.

But how do you showcase these skills in a resume? Here are the 5 elements of an automotive engineer resume that will help you make a stellar automotive engineer resume.

Use keywords

Most candidates will use the same resume for every job post they encounter but it is not ideal as the job requirements will be different for each.

To increase your chances of getting shortlisted for the job, you not only need to choose an optimized resume format but also modify your resume as per the job you are targeting.

But how do modify your resume to bring it in line with the target profile?

Go through the description of the job post you are applying for. This will help you understand what the recruiter/employer is seeking in a potential candidate. Identify these skills, requirements, and keywords that you can include in your resume.

Let’s say you found the keyword “vehicle inspection” in the job description. You can modify your resume to include it in the skills or professional experience section.

As you are modifying your resume as per these incorporated keywords, make sure that you can substantiate this information during the interview process.

Write one-liner statements

Recruiters do not spend more than 6 seconds on a resume. So if your resume is ill-composed with long paragraphs, you need to change it.

The fact is that you need to add information in your resume in a manner that is readable at a glance because an ill-formatted resume can cost you your dream job.

We advise that you curate one-liner bullet points in the professional experience section and avoid long paragraphs. When you include long paragraphs on a resume, it ends up looking like an essay. But you curate these statements while keeping the readability of your resume in mind.

Check this example below to get an idea of what one-liner statements/points should look like:

“Conducting quality testing of vehicles to inspect faulty components and defect in sub-assemblies”

Write a resume summary

The aim of your summary should be the expertise that can qualify you as the ideal candidate for the target profile. You need to write a professional summary that addresses all the important aspects of your skills and achievements.

Further, here are a few points that you should keep in mind while writing your summary:

Begin the summary with years of experience you possess and your job title.

Avoid mentioning instances of first and second-person pronouns in the summary.

Make sure it is written in a paragraph form and not in bullets.

Here is an example to help you understand how to curate a professional summary:

“5+ years experienced Automotive Engineer with expertise in designing and modifying products. Adept at tracing engineering problems and deploying troubleshooting measures. Proficient in conducting regular inspections of vehicles to identify defects in components, design, procedures, etc.”

Showcase your skills

Just possessing important skills is not enough when you are writing a resume. It will help you during the interview process but you need to prepare yourself for the application process as well.

You can showcase your proficiencies in a separate “key skills” or “areas of expertise” section. In this section, you need to add all your core competencies, transferable skills, and technical expertise.

Here are a few examples of the skills that you can add to your resume:

Vehicle Inspection

Quality Testing

Design Drawing & Modification

CMM (coordinate measuring machine)

Technical Staff Monitoring

Create an education section

Make an education section for your degrees or educational qualifications. For a lot of organizations, a bachelor’s degree in engineering may be a requirement. So, make sure that you add it to your resume.

Check the example below to write the education section:

“Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering | Massachusetts institute of learning | Jun ‘16 – Jul ‘20”

Key Takeaways

Here are a few key takeaways from the article:

Use keywords to bring your resume in line with the target profile.

Write one-liner statements to improve the readability of your resume.

Compose a resume summary to highlight your relevant expertise and achievements.

Showcase your core competencies in a separate “key skills” section.