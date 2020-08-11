12 Useful Car Accessories That You Actually Need

Car accessories play an essential part in upgrading and enhancing the looks of your car. Every car accessory plays a different role. Some of the functions include entertainment, beauty, functionality, customization, and comfort.

For those looking for the finest and useful accessories for their car, here are some of them:

Car Vacuum Cleaner

When dust forms in your car interior, you need a tool to clean it. Most of the time, dust will form in the cups and phone holders, which you cannot clean easily using a cloth.

Vacuum cleaners are the best in cleaning car interiors. They are compact, easy to use, and can clean every part of your car interior.

FM Transmitter

Some cars do not have Bluetooth hookup. If this is the case with your car, you can use the Bluetooth FM transmitter.

This device can is used to play music in your car using a Flash disk or MicroSD card and can also be used to charge your phone via the charging USB port. It also has an inbuilt microphone that will allow you to make hands-free calls.

Car Battery Jumper

This tool offers the best solutions in case of emergencies as it has a battery that can be used to kick-start your car and charge devices like phones and laptops. It also has an inbuilt rechargeable flashlight that you can use if your car develops a problem at night.

Car Air Freshener

After using a vacuum cleaner to clean your car, you need an air freshener to ensure no bad smell is coming from your car. This tool will ensure that the smell in your car is pleasant.

Car Phone Mount

Sometimes you want to use your phone for navigation without permanently adding something to your car. Car phone mounts will be the best choice here.

Car phone mounts, such as the air vent smartphone, are hooked up to air vent. They hold your smartphone firmly using magnets and swivels, enabling you to see your phone screen from all angles.

Car Trash Can

When driving for long distances, you need a way to manage garbage and waste in your car. A car trash can or bin will appropriately solve this problem.

First Aid Kit

A first aid kit is an essential tool in your car, especially when embarking on long journeys. The best thing about a first aid kit is that it only takes a small space.

Dashboard Grip Pad

The dashboard grip pad does not require any installation. You simply place it on the dashboard and start using it to store your keys, phone, cables, and sunglasses.

Car Console Side Pocket

This is an essential accessory for every car for a guaranteed comfortable drive. It is sleekly designed to fit between the console and the seat. You can use it to hold wallets, cables, phones, and other equipment, especially if you don’t have the dashboard grip pad.

Dashcam

This is a digital camera that is installed on your car dashboard. It is essential in all cars nowadays.

It allows you to record a video of your whole journey and keep you safe on the road. In case of accidents, you can know who is in the wrong using this camera.

Tracking System

A car tracking device is vital in cases where you have misplaced your keys, can’t find your car in the parking lot, or when your car is stolen.

The tracking device will also help you quickly track down your car or key whenever you can’t find them.

Portable Car Cover

A portable car cover is an essential accessory for every car owner. It is designed to protect your car in all seasons all the year. Be it summer or winter. It is installed on the roof of your car and controlled by remote while opening or closing it.