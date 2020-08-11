McDowell Looks to Secure Playoff Birth with Chicago Pneumatic Compressors at Daytona

McDowell on the Daytona Road Course:

“It’s a big weekend for us at the Daytona Road Course. We have Chicago Pneumatic Compressors back on board for their second race of the season, and I can’t wait. Like I said, it’s a big weekend because only a handful of NASCAR Cup Series drivers have experience on this course and I’m one of them. I’ve been fortunate enough to compete in seven 24 Hours of Daytona races over the years, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to unload and see what we have.

“There’s no practice or qualifying, but everyone at Front Row Motorsports has put a lot of work into this weekend and we know that it’s a good chance for us to potentially steal a win and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

About Chicago Pneumatic

