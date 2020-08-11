NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – Daytona International Speedway

Track: Daytona Int’l Speedway, 3.61-mile road course

Race: 12 of 23

Event: Sunoco 159 (158.85 miles, 44 laps)

Schedule:

Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Place of Hope Ford F-150

Tanner Gray will be making his second road course start Sunday, but his first at the 3.61-mile track of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and his first in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS). His previous road racing experience came at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International last year in the K&N East Series when he started second, but finished 11th after a mechanical issue.

Gray is coming off his best-career NGROTS finish last week at Michigan International Speedway. He finished third for his second consecutive top-five finish. In 11 Truck Series races this season, Gray has two top-five, four top-10 finishes and has led three laps.

Gray will race a special paint scheme at Daytona showcasing Place of Hope. Place of Hope is a faith-based, state licensed organization focused on providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness and human trafficking. They offer support to children, youth and families in need. They are the largest, most diverse, residential children and families organization in Palm Beach County (Fla.) and the Treasure Coast. Their goal is to help those they serve find healing and restoration, which leads to a successful future. For more information, visit https://www.placeofhope.com/.

The Sunoco 159 from Daytona International Speedway will be run on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 44-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 12 and 25.

Gray on Daytona: “I have limited road racing experience, but I really had fun doing it last year at Watkins Glen. We were fast until we broke, so I’m hoping we can have a good run this weekend. It will be challenging for sure without any practice. Being on a new track for me and having never raced a truck on a road course, the early laps will be a big learning curve. I’ll be in good company though, since not many, if any Truck Series drivers have run this course.

“It’s also great to have Place of Hope on my Ford F-150 for this race. They are an outstanding organization in Florida which my family has helped support since 2014.”