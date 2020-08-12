Pneumatech to Sponsor Todd Gilliland at Las Vegas Truck Race

Pneumatech will be Gilliland’s primary sponsor at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports entry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 12, 2020) – Front Row Motorsports announced today that Pneumatech will be the primary sponsor of Todd Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 25.

Since 1966, Pneumatech has provided industry-leading compressed air and gas treatment solutions to production facilities across the globe. Its innovative machines and accessories provide clean, dry air and gas to industries such as automotive, textile, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverage, and electronics. They design equipment that is easy to configure, transport, use and maintain, and they provide responsive service globally to ensure you get the most out of your equipment over its long lifetime. Furthermore, they have the capability to engineer products to fit your specific applications. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.pneumatech.com/en-na

Gilliland has 59 starts in the NGROTS with one win, 15 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes, along with two poles and 295 laps led. The 2020 season marks Gilliland’s second full-time season in the Truck Series, and his first with Front Row Motorsports.

“Pneumatech has built a great partnership with Front Row Motorsports this season and I’m looking forward to representing them at Las Vegas race next month,” said Gilliland. “We finished seventh there back in February in only our second race of the year together as a team, so I think we have a great shot at getting the Pneumatech Ford F-150 in Victory Lane when we go back next month.”

﻿

“We are very excited to team up with Todd and the Front Row Motorsports team on the NASCAR Truck Series race in Las Vegas,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager for Pneumatech. “Everyone at FRM has been great to work with and we look forward to the partnership and to seeing Todd in victory lane.”

The World of Westgate 200 will be Friday, Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland.

Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.